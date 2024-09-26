 Best Rave Gear 2024 | Rave Circus | Goods & Services | Phoenix
Best Rave Gear

Rave Circus

Burning Man comes but once a year, but thanks to Relentless Beats, Walter Productions and countless other metro Phoenix event producers, ravers have a need for eye-popping festival wear every weekend. Rave Circus (formerly known as The Flow Shop), situated on Mill Avenue in Tempe, is a locally owned and operated store that carries a great selection of clothes, accessories, flow toys and other festival necessities. Whether your rave aesthetic is tight and shiny or soft and fuzzy, Rave Circus can get you ready to dance in style. And if that wasn't enough, the store's stated zero-tolerance policy for bigotry and prejudice and dedication to inclusivity for all people makes us love it even more.

Best High-End Sneaker Shop

Archive

Not everyone gets shoe culture. But those that do know that it's a wonderful mix of style, community and self-expression. That's why a shop like Archive is so near and dear to many shoe-heads here in the Valley. Yes, it's a place to buy, sell and trade the latest Nikes or a boatload of other premium kicks, but it's more like a gathering place, a true hang spot where the intersection of street culture, art and music is a celebration of what makes life so rich and interesting. And, yeah, it's just shoes at the end of the day, but then maybe that's the point — what you wear on your feet speaks volumes about your life and personality, and you've got to come correct if you're going to put your best foot forward. Archive's whole vibe is quite unassuming (you might even miss the storefront out on Central Avenue), and that's because it's always about the shoes. Be they high-tops or low-tops, Halloween-themed or all-white, Archive's shoes are a message to the world about authenticity and being your own dang person.

Best Running Shop

Road Runner Sports

Even though Road Runner Sports is a national running store chain, you won't feel like shopping there is an impersonal experience. Road Runner Sports serve both the runner who wants to jog in the neighborhood or the serious marathoner looking for that extra something to help achieve a better time. No matter what your running goal, Road Runner Sports will analyze your cadence and the way you run to determine what shoe is the right fit for you. You can do this virtually or in-person. There are also shoes for every type or running — street, track or trail running. If you need other gear, shorts, shirts, visors and more are available. Visit Road Runner, and you'll be gear-ready to take on any running goals.

Best Place to Dress Like a Tennis Player

Arcadia Tennis Shop

"Challengers" was one of the best movies we saw this year, and after we left the theater, we had the strangest impulse to take up tennis — or at least look like we play. Enter Arcadia Tennis Shop, where you'll find clothing and accessories to make you the most stylish player on the court. The store specializes in high-end brands for women such as L'Etoile, Rec Habits and Lacoste. But for items that blend style with local flair, we like the store-branded merch. Arcadia Tennis Shop's logo — an orange tennis ball surrounded by leaves — is a nod to the orange groves that used to grow in Arcadia in the past. You'll leave the store with everything you need to look good, but improving your serve is up to you.

Best Outdoors Store

Just Roughin' It Adventure Co.

Just Roughin' It has been outfitting hikers, campers, backpackers and other outdoor enthusiasts since 2006. Its north Phoenix shop isn't cavernous, but it's well-curated, featuring a solid selection of shoes and boots, apparel, packs, camp gear and so much more. Just Roughin' It often carries boutique and sustainable brands, such as Telluride's Toad&Co, as well as locally made O.T.T.R., which crafts jackets, hats and sun-protecting pullovers. While at the shop, be sure to chat with the team about your next adventure. The owners are former Grand Canyon outfitters who regularly host group hikes, workshops and wrote a book on preparing for hiking the Grand Canyon rim to rim.

Best Fireworks Store

San Tan Fireworks

Some folks don't put a lot of thought into where they buy fireworks. But if you grew up in Arizona, where that kind of purchase was only feasible after 2010's legalization, you'd carefully consider your source to maximize your "making up for lost time" fun. That's why San Tan Fireworks is one of the best fireworks outlets around. It helps that they have plenty of tent outposts across the Valley; you never know where you'll be when it's time for an explosive celebration. Similarly, they're also open from late June to early July and again from mid- to late December — fireworks should be available year-round, but more time than some other dealers is clearly a step up. And, of course, they have a massive inventory, and whether you want some fun shots and Jack-O-Lanterns or something with a bit more weight and heft (like the 500-gram offerings), San Tan has pretty much everything. But it's more than just all of that, and owner Jason Colt (who hails from Avondale) is dedicated to making San Tan a place that connects with and celebrates the uniqueness of the Valley. It's all the more reason to celebrate (with fireworks).

Best Adult Shop

Groove

Hey, we're all adults here, and sometimes adults need ... stuff. A visit to Groove will get you what you need for that bachelorette party, Valentine's Day, your next shift at the club or any time you're feeling romantic. The local chain prides itself on its cool decor that's different at each location, its great selection and its customer service, which is friendly, helpful and nonjudgmental without being overbearing. And Groove's rewards program benefits, ahem, frequent customers. Next time you're in the market for something sexy, don't be shy. Lingerie, toys, condoms, dancewear, books, lotions, bachelorette party supplies — it's all at Groove's four Valley locations and on its website.

Best Smoke Shop

HQ Vape & Smoke

Allow us to clear the air. Yes, HQ Vape & Smoke is the same Headquarters your parents hit up for bongs and black light posters in the '90s, back when employees referred to paraphernalia as "tobacco accessories" (wink, wink). These days, this 35-year-old Tempe institution might operate in a different location with a (slightly) updated name, but it's still the best shop for local smokers and tokers. Don't believe us? Roll on through HQ and peruse its dizzying selection of practically everything you'd need to light up or vape up. Need a nice piece of glass? HQ has walls and cases filled with bongs, Zongs, steamrollers and spoons. More into vaping? Its stock of e-juice, nic salt and disposables is extensive enough to make your head spin more than any nicotine buzz. You'll also find grinders, scales, rolling trays, hookah supplies and herbal tobacco blends. Basically, if you're into legal mind-altering substances that can be inhaled, HQ has the hookup. If you can't make up your mind, its kind staff is there to help or make a recommendation. Just don't ask if you can use the 9-foot bong — it's only for special occasions like 4/20.

Best Place to Find Your Way

Wide World Maps & More!

Don't get us wrong. We love the GPS technology that allows us to get where we need to go quickly and efficiently. But we also love maps — old ones, new ones and maps of places near and far. A visit to one of Wide World Maps & More! always leaves us dreaming of future adventures, whether it's strolling around Paris or hiking the Grand Canyon. But the local chain doesn't just sell practical maps. It's also your place for wall maps, globes and other geography-themed decor. And if the store doesn't have what you want, ask at the counter. It may be in Wide World Maps' enormous warehouse.

Best Crystals

Everything Just Rocks

Everything Just Rocks is easy to miss if you don't know what you're looking for. The warehouse shares a building with a storage facility, so it's hard to tell exactly how massive it is when you're passing by. Enter and you'll be glad you didn't skip it. Everything Just Rocks has just about any crystal you'll need, including an entire room dedicated to amethyst. It hosts weekly classes including yoga and sound healing sessions with dim lights made entirely of crystals. Don't be alarmed if you hear some meows. The store cat might just be roaming as you browse crystal sculptures, jewelry or gifts. Everything Just Rocks runs monthly birthstone sales, so you'll want to check back in frequently and meet with the friendly and knowledgeable staff who can assist with your spiritual needs.

Best Of Phoenix®

Best of Phoenix 2024

Best Of

