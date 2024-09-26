Best Rave Gear

Burning Man comes but once a year, but thanks to Relentless Beats, Walter Productions and countless other metro Phoenix event producers, ravers have a need for eye-popping festival wear every weekend. Rave Circus (formerly known as The Flow Shop), situated on Mill Avenue in Tempe, is a locally owned and operated store that carries a great selection of clothes, accessories, flow toys and other festival necessities. Whether your rave aesthetic is tight and shiny or soft and fuzzy, Rave Circus can get you ready to dance in style. And if that wasn't enough, the store's stated zero-tolerance policy for bigotry and prejudice and dedication to inclusivity for all people makes us love it even more.