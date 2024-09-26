Best RC Lowrider Cars

Redcat Racing creates highly detailed radio control lowrider-inspired vehicles. And while cruising lowriders may be difficult in some areas around metro Phoenix, Redcat's RCs can be driven and hopped anywhere in town. The local company produces 1:10 scale models of the 1959 and 1964 Chevrolet Impalas, which can bounce like lowriders or roll smoothly on miniature spoked wheels. The radio-controlled vehicle manufacturer also unveiled an '80s-style Monte Carlo RC that can be lifted, lowered and made to dance with the flick of a joystick. Mini trucks with dancing beds were another hit in the late 1980s, and they'll be making a comeback in 2025 at Redcat — they're now accepting orders for the first mini truck RC, on which the truck bed raises and flops around. If you're local and want to scope out or test drive these dope-looking lowriders, visit AZ Turn and Burn RC in Surprise or Duncan's RC in west Phoenix and let them know who your plug is.