Best RC Lowrider Cars

Here's how much of a pillar Cowtown is in the Phoenix skate scene: There are folks who shopped there since its 1997 opening who are now taking their own kids for the same Vans kicks and Alien Workshop boards. And, yes, things have changed for Cowtown since then; they're now a local chain thanks to new locations in Glendale, Tempe and Goodyear. They're also more community-minded, and since 2017 have run the Cowtown S.K.A.T.E. nonprofit to help the youth and build communities via skating. But some things will never change, and Cowtown has always been about skaters and cultural diehards helping and supporting their brethren. It's not just about having the right equipment and apparel; it's knowing that the people on the other side of the counter are just as passionate and committed to skating and the lifestyle that surrounds it. Cowtown is the epicenter for all things skating and skating-related in the Valley, and it perpetuates a culture whose values and ideals are in line with the best parts of our desert home (individuality, community, etc.) Whether you can pop shove it, or your knees simply wouldn't let you anymore, Cowtown will always be home.