Best Record Store

Vinyl is back, and record stores have seen a resurgence of interest in buying physical music in recent years. The Valley has been home to plenty of amazing stores for decades, and even nowadays there is no shortage of great ones. Among several standouts, independent store Stinkweeds was founded by Kimber Lanning in 1987 and moved to its current location on Camelback Road and Central Avenue in 2004. It's been a cornerstone of the Phoenix community, especially as a woman-owned and -run business. Over the years, Stinkweeds has become a Valley favorite for its excellent customer service and wide-ranging selection, helping shoppers stay aware of both new trends and less-commercial artists. An ongoing renovation and expansion will undoubtedly make Stinkweeds a premier Phoenix shopping destination for years to come.