Best Religious Supplies

Autom's catalog and website sell religious supplies to customers all across the country, but the company's only retail location is right here in Phoenix. And if you've never been, it's pretty interesting. Autom sells everything from hanging censers to baptismal fonts to priestly robes. For the layperson, there are stone Celtic crosses for the garden, jewelry dedicated to a variety of saints and Bible-themed coffee mugs. It even sells a set of religious-themed Croc charms. Though the website indicates that the store has been supplying the Catholic community since 1948, there's plenty at Autom to please your friends and family of other denominations.