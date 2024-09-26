Best Tiny Things

A bed is not cute. But a tiny bed? Totally cute. Refrigerators? Not adorable. A refrigerator for a dollhouse? So adorable. We indulge our love of all things small at Auntie Em's Miniatures, a quirky little shop located in Historic Downtown Glendale. Auntie Em's has been around for more than 20 years selling miniatures of almost anything you can think of from furniture to food. There's no website, so you'll just have to shop the old-fashioned way: by taking yourself down to this charming part of the Valley and browsing the merchandise. The store is also a hit with kids, so feel free to bring well-behaved little ones. And if you haven't gotten your fill of small things already, Smilin' Jack's Pedal Cars, a business located in the same space, sells model vehicles and toys.