Best Video Game Store

The Gaming Zone reigns over other local video game stores like King Koopa, thanks to its helpful and friendly staff, competitive prices and massive selection of new and retro titles, systems and accessories. And its kingdom is also expanding. In June, The Gaming Zone opened a location in Glendale near Peoria and 43rd avenues that's just as much of a gamer's haven as its Tempe and Gilbert stores. More than just a spot to buy, sell and trade games and gear from every system ever made (as well as specialty items like repair supplies, artwork and repro cartridges), the chain's locations also celebrate the love of video gaming. Each offers a lively, colorful atmosphere where chiptunes and game soundtracks play over the sound system and in-store lounges are equipped with consoles and vintage arcade games, including coin-op rarities like "Demon Front" and "Fist of the North Star." There are also weekly "Super Smash Bros." tournaments and playable systems at certain locations. Sure, you could hit up other Valley retailers to ditch your Switch, but none are as welcoming and fun as The Gaming Zone.