 Best Vintage Clothing 2024 | Antique Sugar | Goods & Services | Phoenix
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Best Vintage Clothing

Antique Sugar

Annamarie Sanchez and Sarah Bingham of Antique Sugar take vintage clothing very seriously. The pair's obsession started in the '90s and has grown from an eBay shop to 2,000-square-foot retail space in the heart of the Roosevelt Arts District. Their sustained success isn't just about their long-standing commitment. It's in the sheer range of clothing, with full outfits and accessories and everything in between dating all the way back to the 1920s. It's how they continue to embrace online shopping as a means to extend and augment their physical storefront. Or even how they expertly curate their very own gift box, the aptly titled Sugarbox, and how they make vintage shopping even more accessible. It's even in how they remain environmentally conscious (a true must for responsible vintage shopping). Antique Sugar fosters and maintains the inventory, presence and all-around good vibes that define great vintage shopping, and their passion and commitment is what takes it from a hobby to a vital expression of community. That, and the prices ain't half-bad, either.

Best Men's Clothing

Cave + Post Trading Co.

When Bruce Springsteen visited Phoenix in March for his Footprint Center concert, what store did he go to? Oh, that would be Cave + Post Trading Co. And if it's good enough for Springsteen, it's good enough for us. Plenty of touring musicians have stopped in at the central Phoenix store, but the bulk of its clientele are just regular, non-famous stylish guys who like Cave + Post for its classic American aesthetic tinged with Western flair. It's the place where you can get Howler Bros. shirts with pearl snaps, Hiroshi Kato selvedge denim and American Optical sunglasses (yes, the same brand that John F. Kennedy wore). Cave + Post also sells some great home goods and stuff for the ladies, but its focus is on men's fashion to the benefit of all Phoenix fellas. We know The Boss would approve.

Best Women's Clothing

Local Nomad

Chic and comfortable: That's the vibe of the offerings at Local Nomad. The lifestyle boutique located in Uptown Plaza sells a well-curated lineup of clothing and accessories, bath and body products, home decor items and kids' goods. A peek in the brick-and-mortar store or on the website reveals stylish pieces in natural fabrics that pair perfectly with Phoenix's hot weather. A sleeveless A-line dress from Whimsy + Row will certainly help you beat the heat, and cropped T-shirts by Le Bon Shoppe in a number of neutral tones will pair well with any pants, shorts or skirt. Local Nomad allows local customers to shop online and pick up purchases at the store within several hours, which makes it easy to keep looking our best.

Best Costume Shop

JLS Costumes

There's no way to disguise it: Costume shops have become increasingly rare in metro Phoenix. Thanks to chains like Party City and Spirit Halloween, many local mom-and-pop retailers — including such beloved spots as Easley's Fun Shop and Scottsdale's Mardi Gras Costume Shop — have been forced to hang up their capes in recent years. Enter JLS Costumes in Mesa, which opened in April after taking over the location and stock of now-defunct store Fun Costumes. Continuing its predecessor's legacy, JLS is one of the few independently owned costume shops in the Valley and offers an alternative to corporate giants with more personalized service, friendlier vibes and unique costuming options. Have a costume ball or Halloween party to attend? JLS has thousands of getups available, as well as a wealth of makeup, wigs, prosthetics, masks, faux weaponry, hats and accessories to complete whatever ensemble you can dream up. Owner Jolene Poolaw also has a vast collection of handmade and authentic-looking rental costumes that surpass flimsier options found elsewhere, ranging from realistic Imperial Stormtrooper or Iron Man armors made from durable plastic to fursuits and mascot outfits. "We create a fun atmosphere where people get to play dress up every day," Poolaw says.

Best Vintage T-Shirts

Wang's Vintage

We take great offense to the fact that the term "vintage T-shirt" now includes garments made in the 1990s and, dare we say, the early 2000s. But once we've made peace with that unpleasant reality and accepted the things we cannot change, we must acknowledge that Wang's Vintage is the best place in town to find retro shirts. As with any resale business, the stock changes constantly, but Wang's is where you can get '90s Phoenix Suns shirts, old skater tees, that Marilyn Manson shirt your mom wouldn't let you buy in high school and much more. We live for the store's Saturday sales, when you can get great tees for $10 a pop. And shirts aren't the only items for sale at Wang's Vintage — if it's old and it's cool, they'll sell it, so you can also browse pants, hats, toys, movies and other random stuff.

Best Rave Gear

Rave Circus

Burning Man comes but once a year, but thanks to Relentless Beats, Walter Productions and countless other metro Phoenix event producers, ravers have a need for eye-popping festival wear every weekend. Rave Circus (formerly known as The Flow Shop), situated on Mill Avenue in Tempe, is a locally owned and operated store that carries a great selection of clothes, accessories, flow toys and other festival necessities. Whether your rave aesthetic is tight and shiny or soft and fuzzy, Rave Circus can get you ready to dance in style. And if that wasn't enough, the store's stated zero-tolerance policy for bigotry and prejudice and dedication to inclusivity for all people makes us love it even more.

Best High-End Sneaker Shop

Archive

Not everyone gets shoe culture. But those that do know that it's a wonderful mix of style, community and self-expression. That's why a shop like Archive is so near and dear to many shoe-heads here in the Valley. Yes, it's a place to buy, sell and trade the latest Nikes or a boatload of other premium kicks, but it's more like a gathering place, a true hang spot where the intersection of street culture, art and music is a celebration of what makes life so rich and interesting. And, yeah, it's just shoes at the end of the day, but then maybe that's the point — what you wear on your feet speaks volumes about your life and personality, and you've got to come correct if you're going to put your best foot forward. Archive's whole vibe is quite unassuming (you might even miss the storefront out on Central Avenue), and that's because it's always about the shoes. Be they high-tops or low-tops, Halloween-themed or all-white, Archive's shoes are a message to the world about authenticity and being your own dang person.

Best Running Shop

Road Runner Sports

Even though Road Runner Sports is a national running store chain, you won't feel like shopping there is an impersonal experience. Road Runner Sports serve both the runner who wants to jog in the neighborhood or the serious marathoner looking for that extra something to help achieve a better time. No matter what your running goal, Road Runner Sports will analyze your cadence and the way you run to determine what shoe is the right fit for you. You can do this virtually or in-person. There are also shoes for every type or running — street, track or trail running. If you need other gear, shorts, shirts, visors and more are available. Visit Road Runner, and you'll be gear-ready to take on any running goals.

Best Place to Dress Like a Tennis Player

Arcadia Tennis Shop

"Challengers" was one of the best movies we saw this year, and after we left the theater, we had the strangest impulse to take up tennis — or at least look like we play. Enter Arcadia Tennis Shop, where you'll find clothing and accessories to make you the most stylish player on the court. The store specializes in high-end brands for women such as L'Etoile, Rec Habits and Lacoste. But for items that blend style with local flair, we like the store-branded merch. Arcadia Tennis Shop's logo — an orange tennis ball surrounded by leaves — is a nod to the orange groves that used to grow in Arcadia in the past. You'll leave the store with everything you need to look good, but improving your serve is up to you.

Best Outdoors Store

Just Roughin' It Adventure Co.

Just Roughin' It has been outfitting hikers, campers, backpackers and other outdoor enthusiasts since 2006. Its north Phoenix shop isn't cavernous, but it's well-curated, featuring a solid selection of shoes and boots, apparel, packs, camp gear and so much more. Just Roughin' It often carries boutique and sustainable brands, such as Telluride's Toad&Co, as well as locally made O.T.T.R., which crafts jackets, hats and sun-protecting pullovers. While at the shop, be sure to chat with the team about your next adventure. The owners are former Grand Canyon outfitters who regularly host group hikes, workshops and wrote a book on preparing for hiking the Grand Canyon rim to rim.

Best Of Phoenix®

Best of Phoenix 2024

Best Of

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation