Best Vintage Clothing

Annamarie Sanchez and Sarah Bingham of Antique Sugar take vintage clothing very seriously. The pair's obsession started in the '90s and has grown from an eBay shop to 2,000-square-foot retail space in the heart of the Roosevelt Arts District. Their sustained success isn't just about their long-standing commitment. It's in the sheer range of clothing, with full outfits and accessories and everything in between dating all the way back to the 1920s. It's how they continue to embrace online shopping as a means to extend and augment their physical storefront. Or even how they expertly curate their very own gift box, the aptly titled Sugarbox, and how they make vintage shopping even more accessible. It's even in how they remain environmentally conscious (a true must for responsible vintage shopping). Antique Sugar fosters and maintains the inventory, presence and all-around good vibes that define great vintage shopping, and their passion and commitment is what takes it from a hobby to a vital expression of community. That, and the prices ain't half-bad, either.