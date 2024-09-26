 Best of Phoenix 2024: Boomtown
Illustration by Richard Borge

Best Of Phoenix® 2024

Some people say nothing grows in the desert. But in 50 years, the population of metro Phoenix has more than quadrupled. We’re a city on the rise that is continually seeing new, exciting developments in the arts, in technology, in education and in the dining scene.

For Phoenix New Times’ Best of Phoenix 2024: Boomtown, we’re celebrating everything that’s gotten us to where we are today and looking ahead to a bright future.

Here's a comprehensive guide to what’s best in the city, from hiking trails and cocktail bars to sports stars, cannabis dispensaries, art museums and so much more.

We've got well over 400 categories to share with you, plus readers’ choice winners that highlight the businesses beloved by the people of Phoenix.

Life in Phoenix is booming, and we can’t wait to see what happens next. Come with us to experience the excitement of Best of Phoenix: Boomtown.
Megalopolitan Life
Fun & Games
Goods & Services
La Vida
Food & Drink
Nightlife
Cannabis
Readers' Choice

