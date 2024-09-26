Best Anniversary

It's hard to believe it's been 25 years since members of Tempe's Roger Clyne and The Peacemakers came up with the idea to throw a music festival down in Rocky Point. But Circus Mexicus celebrated that anniversary this summer with another epic party south of the border. Today, the festival spans four days and dozens of musical performances, many of which are brought to you by musicians from the Valley. This year's lineup included locals such as Sliced Limes, Natalie Merrill, The Hourglass Cats and Ghetto Cowgirl. Over the past two and a half decades, Circus Mexicus has entertained thousands, donated $150,000 to Rocky Point-based charities and helped forge a community that stretches across the country. Let's drink a shot of tequila to the next 25 years.