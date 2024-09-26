Admittedly, Snailmate aren't going to be everyone's cup of tea. That's because the band — keyboardist/vocalist Kalen Lander and singer/drummer Bentley Monet — purposefully make difficult music. They cheekily call it "genre-fluid" so they can shapeshift from song to song, blending hardcore, rap, electro and whatever other shiny bits they glom onto to continually confront listeners. But as they proved with last year's "Stress Sandwich," Snailmate's poking and prodding fosters a deep emotional understanding. Under all that chaos and noise are two people just trying to get through life, and there's heaps to relate to and apply to our own personal journeys. It would explain how Snailmate have garnered shows across the world: Theirs is a catharsis that crosses borders and languages to help everyone feel things more deeply and thoroughly. Plus, they continue to evolve on record and on the stage, becoming a fun and frenetic musical creature who generates parties wherever they might go. So, no, Snailmate are not for everyone, but they're often everything to those who have consumed their neon-colored brand of musical moonshine.