Platform 18 goes far beyond an evening of high-end cocktails to give guests an immersive experience unlike anything else in Phoenix. One of three concepts in the Century Grand building, Platform 18 is a bar situated in a 36-seat Presidential Pullman-inspired train car, taking its patrons on a journey by rail as they imbibe. With the debut of its new menu earlier this year, the current journey takes guests to New York City circa 1924. The lineup of drinks celebrates madams, mobsters and the melting pot that was America in the early 20th century. For people who like sweeter drinks, Texas and Her Mob is a bright, bubbly drink made from vodka, bergamot, Aperol and prickly pear. A unique option is A Fight a Night, a cocktail based on the flavors of a shepherd's pie that is served with a cup of potato chips. We recommend ending the evening with Platform 18's Irish coffee, the best we've ever had.