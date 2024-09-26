Best Bar for Bachelorette Parties

If you hark back to the days when Vince Fournier (a.k.a. Alice Cooper) attended Cactus High School in northwest Phoenix in the late 1960s, it can be said that the best fans of heavier rock 'n' roll came from the north Valley. It's only fitting, then, that the best place to catch a metal show in Phoenix right now is The 44 in Glendale. The venue is the home to a killer stage with some of the best sound gear in town and also has a pretty tasty menu of reasonably priced bar food and drinks to boot. Talk about an excellent place to catch a band like The Dead Boys, Green Jelly or locals Go Ahead and Die with 300 or so of your best new friends. If a little (or a lot of) headbanging is your cup of tea, get over to The 44 and find out what all the shouting is about, but don't forget some ear protection.