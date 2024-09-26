Best Bar for Bachelorette Parties

A couple of years ago, the New York Times reported that Scottsdale was the second-most-popular destination for bachelorette parties. (First place went to Nashville, Tennessee.) We can't say we're surprised; it's a rare night out in Old Town when we don't run into a roving pack of young women in sashes and cowboy hats. There are plenty of bars in the area where bachelorettes can party until late in the night, but for a more serene atmosphere, we recommend Wine Girl. The ultra-feminine decor includes roses in vases, white wicker chairs and several backdrops for photo ops, and the background music is heavy on the 1990s and 2000s pop hits. The menu, as you might imagine, is mostly vino, including tasting flights, wine cocktails and frosés. Nibbles include light fare such as dips, flatbreads and avocado toasts. It all makes Wine Girl a mandatory destination for bachelorettes.