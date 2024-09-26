Best Birthday Party

When Phoenix blues joint The Rhythm Room faced dire financial straits earlier this year, owner Bob Corritore took a cue from Sonny Boy Williamson II's 1963 song "Help Me" and reached out to the community for assistance. They didn't disappoint. In January, the long-standing venue's insurance company threatened to cancel its insurance policy unless the parking lot was repaved to the tune of $30,000. Corritore lacked the funds, putting The Rhythm Room in danger of closing after 33 years in business. He launched a GoFundMe campaign and hoped for the best. The response was overwhelming. Donations poured in from all over — from fans and regulars of The Rhythm Room; from musicians and artists. Even legendary concert promoter Danny Zelisko and local music venues Crescent Ballroom and Valley Bar contributed. (Full disclosure: Phoenix New Times also chipped in.) Within days, the crowdfunding raised the necessary cash, plus an extra $4,000 that went to other improvements. The Rhythm Room was saved, and Corritore was thrilled by the "spectacular show of support" by the community. "There's such a history with The Rhythm Room. People who hardly ever come any more, but had great times here wanted those who come after them to have those same experiences some day," he said.