Best Birthday Party

A milestone like a 60th birthday is an excellent reason to throw oneself a party. In the case of Tool/Puscifer/A Perfect Circle frontman Maynard James Keenan, he threw himself a tour. Ten years ago, Keenan celebrated his 50th with Cinquanta, a two-night show in Los Angeles featuring Puscifer, A Perfect Circle and Failure. Cinquanta is 50 in Italian, and sessanta is 60, so the Sessanta tour kicked off in April, this time with A Perfect Circle, Puscifer and jam band legend Primus. Sessanta had two shows at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix, and being at the venue felt a bit like you'd crashed Keenan's private celebration. Each night, he got a birthday cupcake, members of the bands played table tennis as other musicians performed and the mood was relaxed and affectionate. It seems like the bands had as good of a time as the fans did: A second leg of the Sessanta tour, scheduled for 2025, was recently announced.