Best Blues Bar

Maybe you know it as Desert Sky Pavilion, Cricket Pavilion or a handful of other names. Regardless, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre is the crown jewel of local music. From Lollapalooza and Billy Joel (who played the debut show in November 1990) to the Mayhem Festival and Green Day and countless other artists, Talking Stick's hosted the biggest names to ever grace the Valley. Now, some folks out there might think that an open-air amphitheater in Phoenix is a bad call. (Some 8,000 seats of the space's 20,000 total are under a roof, FYI.) But there's true a magic that transcends the weather — it's such a magnificent party in a surprisingly inviting setting that you hardly notice the 108-degree temps. But even if it got to be 1,000 degrees, Talking Stick has been an important presence in Phoenix's continued evolution as a big-time music spot, a venue that has helped birth and extend a robust scene around its confines. It's no hyperbole to say the Valley wouldn't be what it is without Talking Stick, and the place has captured all the joys and significance of our home with every new show. Call it whatever you want, just never insignificant.