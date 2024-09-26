Best Cocktail Creator

Huarachis is known for its tacos and its founder, Chef Rene Andrade. But at the downtown Phoenix restaurant, the cocktails stand out as well. And that's all thanks to Jesse Knox. Tasked with creating drinks that would fit the vibe of this trendy-yet-nostalgic taqueria, Knox came up with a playful menu of libations that both celebrate classic flavors and dial them up a notch. Take the Horchata Punch, a clarified cocktail that evokes the creaminess of the classic milky rice drink through a boozy, crystal-clear format. Many of the cocktails pair Jarritos sodas with artisinal mezcal spirits such as bacanora or sotol. The menu continuously rotates, but one thing remains true: With Jesse Knox behind the bar, the drinks at Huarachis make this taco shop a cocktail destination.