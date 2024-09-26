Best Concert for a Cause

The Valley has plenty of beloved holiday traditions, but none are as cool as Alice Cooper's Christmas Pudding. For more than 20 years, big-name musicians have come to the Valley for a one-night-only holiday show benefiting Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers. Past guests have included Styx, The Doors' Robby Krieger, Dee Snider, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Lita Ford, Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers, Cheech Marin, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Sebastian Bach, Hollywood Vampires (Cooper's supergroup with Johnny Depp and Joe Perry), Gin Blossoms and many more. The vibe is cheerful and fun; as it turns out, holiday cheer mixes well with killer guitar licks. Tickets sales plus proceeds from a silent auction bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars each year to keep programming at Cooper's two teen centers completely free for Valley youth. (A third location is set to open in Goodyear next year.) We can't think of a better way to celebrate the season of giving.