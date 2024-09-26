Best Drag Bingo

Experience the dope pulse of metro Phoenix's underground hip-hop scene at the Arizona Hip Hop Festival, hosted by JustUs, the Mayor of the Underground. Usually held at Evolutions, upstairs from the Monarch Theatre, this festival features three stages running simultaneously with 100 performers, from emerging rappers to seasoned freestylers, all taking part in the ultimate open mic experience. Occurring three to four times a year, the festival also highlights live art, tattoo artists, vendors and a diverse selection of food trucks (we're partial to Mr. Wonderful Chicken and Waffles). Enjoy freestyle rap battles and dance competitions, with the most recent dance-off judged by three of the state's top choreographers and bearing a $1,000 prize. Guests can savor free prerolls, edibles and dabs from local canna-businesses while immersing themselves in a world of self-expression and music. The festival champions the "Respect The Underground" way of life, providing artists with a platform to showcase their talent, whether they're rappers or beatmakers. Awards for Best Performer and Best Crowd come with cash prizes and access to the Underground Academy, designed to help artists build their brands. The Arizona Hip Hop Festival is your gateway to experiencing Arizona's hip-hop community's raw, authentic spirit.