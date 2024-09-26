Best Drag Queen in Denim

This queen came rodeo ready when she arrived at the 38th annual Arizona Gay Rodeo in February. There were wigs and sashes aplenty at the Corona Ranch and Rodeo Grounds in Laveen. But she pulled on her best jeans and got her hands dirty inside the ring. She mingled with the cowboys, of course, but when it was time to compete, she jumped into action without messing up her makeup or wig. The goat dressing competition includes putting a diaper on a goat and sprinting in the dirt. For this drag queen, it also meant running in full rodeo regalia. That's boots, tight jeans, a long sleeve shirt and wig that gave new meaning to the phrase Dolly Parton popularized — "the higher the hair, the closer to God."