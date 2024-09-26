 Best Drag Shows 2024 | Kobalt Bar | Nightlife | Phoenix
Best Drag Shows

Kobalt Bar

Lauren Cusimano

Almost every single cast member of the current season of "RuPaul's Drag Race" performs at Kobalt Bar during the season, and the bar's viewing parties of the show are hosted by local drag legend Barbra Seville. Former "Drag Race" competitors and winners stop here often, and Kobalt's weekly shows — "Cirque du so Trey," "The 4Some Revue" and "The Queer Arcana" — feature Phoenix's best local drag queens, some of whom have made international names for themselves on shows. These shows are late, loud and frequently sell out, even on weeknights, so if you're looking for a high-energy atmosphere, free-flowing drinks and some top-shelf lip-syncing, Kobalt is the move.

Best Drag Bingo

The Hot Chick

Steve Lueder

"It's Bingo B*+#%!" makes hump days so much better. Every Wednesday night, the always hilarious Barbra Seville hosts this bingo bash, which consists of 10 rounds with fun prizes in each round. Winners could take home T-shirts, gift cards, appliances like vacuum cleaners and mini fridges, cookware like grills and air fryers, a Pilates starter kit, smart TVs or maybe some new sex toys. Drink specials like half-off bottles of wine and $8 cans of High Noon seltzer keep the winning vibe alive. Want more drink deals? Arrive early to catch happy hour from 3 to 7 p.m. Seeking more socializing? Stay after bingo and dance to jams by DJ MJ.

Best Gambling with Gay Men

Nu-Towne Saloon

Benjamin Leatherman

Gay men have been packing the parking lot and raising the roof since 1971 at Nu-Towne Saloon, Phoenix's oldest gay bar. Some of them pack their pockets, too, if they happen to get lucky at the bar's Monday night Pokeno games. It's free to play, and the jackpots vary — they're usually $100 to $200 but have been as high as $800. The games start at 8 p.m. sharp and late arrivals aren't allowed to play, so get there early to secure your spot and take advantage of reverse happy hour. Nu-Towne is known for its frozen drinks and hot men, so gay men looking for new friends could still get lucky even if they don't win Pokeno.

Best Drag Queen in Denim

Evita Peroxide

This queen came rodeo ready when she arrived at the 38th annual Arizona Gay Rodeo in February. There were wigs and sashes aplenty at the Corona Ranch and Rodeo Grounds in Laveen. But she pulled on her best jeans and got her hands dirty inside the ring. She mingled with the cowboys, of course, but when it was time to compete, she jumped into action without messing up her makeup or wig. The goat dressing competition includes putting a diaper on a goat and sprinting in the dirt. For this drag queen, it also meant running in full rodeo regalia. That's boots, tight jeans, a long sleeve shirt and wig that gave new meaning to the phrase Dolly Parton popularized — "the higher the hair, the closer to God."

Best Burlesque

Spellbound Burlesque

Ladies and gentlemen, prepare to be titillated in a variety of ways by this troupe of body positive and inclusive group of sexy humans in Phoenix. With your Phoenix faves and some national headliners rolling through, Spellbound Burlesque boasts almost monthly shows at The Grand Ballroom or you can sneak a peak of the guys and gals dressed — and undressed — to the nines at at Century Grand every second Wednesday. Learn the art of seduction and amazing costume design through these sizzling performances, including skills such as how to remove a glove with your teeth. Take that energy home and shimmy.

Best Hip-Hop Event

AZ Hip Hop Fest

Experience the dope pulse of metro Phoenix's underground hip-hop scene at the Arizona Hip Hop Festival, hosted by JustUs, the Mayor of the Underground. Usually held at Evolutions, upstairs from the Monarch Theatre, this festival features three stages running simultaneously with 100 performers, from emerging rappers to seasoned freestylers, all taking part in the ultimate open mic experience. Occurring three to four times a year, the festival also highlights live art, tattoo artists, vendors and a diverse selection of food trucks (we're partial to Mr. Wonderful Chicken and Waffles). Enjoy freestyle rap battles and dance competitions, with the most recent dance-off judged by three of the state's top choreographers and bearing a $1,000 prize. Guests can savor free prerolls, edibles and dabs from local canna-businesses while immersing themselves in a world of self-expression and music. The festival champions the "Respect The Underground" way of life, providing artists with a platform to showcase their talent, whether they're rappers or beatmakers. Awards for Best Performer and Best Crowd come with cash prizes and access to the Underground Academy, designed to help artists build their brands. The Arizona Hip Hop Festival is your gateway to experiencing Arizona's hip-hop community's raw, authentic spirit.

Best Hip-Hop Artist

The Lord's

We may not be the Bronx or Queens, but the Valley still has a solid hip-hop scene. Names like Mega Ran and MC Magic might dominate that resulting conversation, but you must give the appropriate nod to the "little guys," including The Lord's. The outfit, which includes vocalist Preston Dobbins and mixer/producer Richard Lam, has this distinctly '90s approach to hip-hop, where it's all about the minimalist beats that rumble with force and purpose and lyricism that's all about wordplay as much as it is deeply engaging storytelling. They are a throwback to rap's underground heyday, when the genre was more interested in spinning yarns about the real glories and troubles of everyday life. Yet there's no denying The Lords' modern sheen, and they intriguingly filter ideas, sounds and energies for songs that comment on and add to the framework of life in 2024. They may not be the undisputed champs of Phoenix, but The Lord's bring us hip-hop with the purity, deliberateness and emotion as it was once intended. And for their endless bounty, we are truly blessed.

Best Band

Snailmate

Admittedly, Snailmate aren't going to be everyone's cup of tea. That's because the band — keyboardist/vocalist Kalen Lander and singer/drummer Bentley Monet — purposefully make difficult music. They cheekily call it "genre-fluid" so they can shapeshift from song to song, blending hardcore, rap, electro and whatever other shiny bits they glom onto to continually confront listeners. But as they proved with last year's "Stress Sandwich," Snailmate's poking and prodding fosters a deep emotional understanding. Under all that chaos and noise are two people just trying to get through life, and there's heaps to relate to and apply to our own personal journeys. It would explain how Snailmate have garnered shows across the world: Theirs is a catharsis that crosses borders and languages to help everyone feel things more deeply and thoroughly. Plus, they continue to evolve on record and on the stage, becoming a fun and frenetic musical creature who generates parties wherever they might go. So, no, Snailmate are not for everyone, but they're often everything to those who have consumed their neon-colored brand of musical moonshine.

Best Album

Chrome Rhino

As a rule, anything called "These Precarious Experiments Determine What The Future Will Be" demands your unyielding attention. Local rockers Chrome Rhino have nailed more than just the album title with this 14-track sonic smorgasbord of wonderfully nerdy prog rock, sensuous glam rock and oversized space rock. Chrome Rhino have come a long way since March 2021's "I Think They're After Me," which while pleasant and entertaining, only hints at the songwriting chops and sheer ambition of Chrome Rhino collectively. "These Precarious Experiments...," meanwhile, seems to better capture both the band's core ability and charm as well as their energetic live show. From the sleek, slow-burn of the space blues jam "The Void (You Only Have Yourself To Blame)" to the New Wave-tinged "Gemini," the LP truly achieved the "shiny and dangerous" tag the band have touted. There's an overarching concept involved (albeit with a little more subtlety than some similar offerings), but the real story is that Chrome Rhino have elevated their craft with joy and precision alike. Welcome to the future. It totally rocks.

Best DJ

Pete "SuperMix" Salaz

Pete "SuperMix" Salaz is regarded as the godfather of Phoenix's electronic dance music scene, and it's not just an empty honorific. Few local DJs are as universally beloved as Salaz, and many can attest to his generous nature, iconic status and phenomenal talents as a mixmaster. A club owner, producer, promoter and guru, he's helped shape generations of local DJs since his days spinning records alongside Eddie Amador in the late '80s. He's given opportunities to up-and-comers at Monarch Theatre and Bar Smith, the downtown Phoenix nightspots he co-owns. And his dance events are the stuff of Valley legend, from underground parties such as Chupa and Red Monkey to Solstice Saturdays, his long-running house night with DJ Senbad. Salaz has also influenced many while showing off his skills in the DJ booth, where he deftly weaves house and world music into intoxicatingly exotic mixes. And at times, he's doing so with a loftier purpose than just getting people moving on the dance floor — fostering mindful listening in hopes of improving connections and communication between human beings. As the vocal track Salaz occasionally plays during his sets states, "Just listen, not only with your ears, but with your heart." Wise words indeed.

