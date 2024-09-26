Best Drag Shows

We may not be the Bronx or Queens, but the Valley still has a solid hip-hop scene. Names like Mega Ran and MC Magic might dominate that resulting conversation, but you must give the appropriate nod to the "little guys," including The Lord's. The outfit, which includes vocalist Preston Dobbins and mixer/producer Richard Lam, has this distinctly '90s approach to hip-hop, where it's all about the minimalist beats that rumble with force and purpose and lyricism that's all about wordplay as much as it is deeply engaging storytelling. They are a throwback to rap's underground heyday, when the genre was more interested in spinning yarns about the real glories and troubles of everyday life. Yet there's no denying The Lords' modern sheen, and they intriguingly filter ideas, sounds and energies for songs that comment on and add to the framework of life in 2024. They may not be the undisputed champs of Phoenix, but The Lord's bring us hip-hop with the purity, deliberateness and emotion as it was once intended. And for their endless bounty, we are truly blessed.