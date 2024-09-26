Best EDM Venue

These guys can do it weird, man. The spirit of Burning Man is alive and well at this not-quite-underground but certainly not mainstream venue hidden away in Phoenix's industrial district, where a variety of big and emerging names in electronic music stop by for sets. The Where?House is not for people looking for a "normal" time. The space is unlike anything around — a playground of art where things get bumping and personal expression is highly encouraged. Walter Productions' dazzling fleet of art cars, from an enormous Volkswagen bus to a repurposed fire truck that shoots flames, dominate the expansive room. A high-powered lighting system and a gallery of paintings made by local artists make for a very stimulating environment. At any show, you'll see a number of people showcasing their flow with hula hoops or other glittering objects. This is where the party's at, making it the crown jewel of Phoenix EDM venues.