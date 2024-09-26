Best Game Bar

We're not trying to push any buttons, but the arcade bar concept feels a little played out. What was once a niche idea locally has expanded to numerous nightspots across the Valley, offering a similar mix of joystick favorites, pinball machines, game-inspired cocktails and not much else. Enter a new challenger: Taproom-120 in Gilbert, a VHS-themed bar with a punk flair that's a scrappy alternative to its competitors with unique thrills to complement its solid lineup of games. Inside its Starbase 120 arcade, a curated collection of 15 pinball titles and various arcade classics — including gems such as a Crystal Castles cocktail unit and Transporter The Rescue pinball machine — awaits players. Taproom-120's other draws can be found in its main room, where a stage hosts lively rock and ska shows, or outside when the Arizona Wrestling Federation sets up a ring for events. Other geeky distractions at Taproom-120 include handmade items from local artists for sale, enormous bookshelves packed with board and card games and fun events such as the Wrestler Roulette Paint Night. A skateboarding festival is even happening in early October. Who needs to play Donkey Kong for the umpteenth time when you can watch smackdowns or go skanking at Taproom-120?