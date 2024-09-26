Best Hidden Bar

Speakeasy can be a four-letter word. It evokes pomp, circumstance and unnecessary passwords. While Stardust Pinbar technically fits the bill of a hidden bar, it leaves any of the pretension of a traditional speakeasy at the door. To find this eclectic, electric David Bowie-inspired pinball lounge and watering hole, you'll enter through Ziggy's Magic Pizza Shop. Open what is disguised as a freezer door and you'll be greeted with upbeat music, an illuminated dance floor and a disco ball twisting overhead. The walls are lined with vintage pinball machines. The bar manages to balance its nerdcore and club vibes to create a unique, quirky space that is never dull. Order a drink and try your luck at a few games. Stardust features a menu of specialty cocktails including the Saguaro Slammer. The tipple of gin, melon liqueur, kiwi puree, lemon and soda water arrives in a cactus-shaped glass.