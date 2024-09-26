Best Jukebox

Gracie's Tax Bar regulars probably couldn't believe their bloodshot eyes. Earlier this year, the popular Seventh Avenue hangout announced on social media it had ditched its beloved Rock-Ola CD jukebox for a TouchTunes system. Turns out it was just an April Fools' Day joke, one that earned plenty of responses from patrons. Some were bummed. Others didn't buy it. Both reactions speak to the jukebox's revered status as the best in the Valley and how integral it's become to the vibe at the bar. After all, it wouldn't be Gracie's without a soundtrack of indie rock gems, '90s hip-hop bangers or outlaw country classics hewn from a vast and varied rotating selection of CDs hand-picked by owner Grace Perry. There's also French psych-punk, groovy soul standards, funky acid jazz, Southern rock anthems and synth-pop favorites to choose from, and they can be had on the cheap (three songs for a buck or 20 spins for $5). Whatever the mood or moment happening at Gracie's, the perfect song is always waiting in its jukebox.