Best Large Music Venue

Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Maybe you know it as Desert Sky Pavilion, Cricket Pavilion or a handful of other names. Regardless, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre is the crown jewel of local music. From Lollapalooza and Billy Joel (who played the debut show in November 1990) to the Mayhem Festival and Green Day and countless other artists, Talking Stick's hosted the biggest names to ever grace the Valley. Now, some folks out there might think that an open-air amphitheater in Phoenix is a bad call. (Some 8,000 seats of the space's 20,000 total are under a roof, FYI.) But there's true a magic that transcends the weather — it's such a magnificent party in a surprisingly inviting setting that you hardly notice the 108-degree temps. But even if it got to be 1,000 degrees, Talking Stick has been an important presence in Phoenix's continued evolution as a big-time music spot, a venue that has helped birth and extend a robust scene around its confines. It's no hyperbole to say the Valley wouldn't be what it is without Talking Stick, and the place has captured all the joys and significance of our home with every new show. Call it whatever you want, just never insignificant.

Best Midsize Music Venue

The Van Buren

Looking to see a show in a venue that's not too small and not too big? With a capacity of 1,800, The Van Buren is the Goldilocks of Phoenix venues. As a theater, it boasts excellent acoustics and can pack in a lively audience without the space feeling too crowded. With the majority of tickets being general admission and easy visibility from the audience, seeing an act here is mostly an egalitarian experience. The building, from the 1930s, is elegant with historic touches, like exposed rafters and chandeliers. With Ziggy's Magic Pizza Shop adjacent and Via Della Slice Shop around the corner, getting a preshow bite is easy enough. Since it's part of the Live Nation empire of venues, it brings in a variety of big-name but not overexposed artists. In short, it's a great place to catch great acts.

Best Small Music Venue

Crescent Ballroom

A uniquely intimate space for concerts, the Crescent Ballroom has been named the top small music venue in Phoenix by New Times for five years running. The ballroom accommodates roughly 500 people, so the acts that come through town to play a show there tend to be lesser or moderately known. That makes it an exciting place to catch up-and-coming acts or get a close look at some very talented musicians. The bar and patio seating also make for a great spot to have a drink or bite beforehand without having to hustle to get to the show. Not only does the ballroom host great concerts, it's also a staple for local artists in the community. Its varied programming includes lots of free performances, like songwriter showcases and weekly jam sessions.

Best Strip Club

Jaguars Club

Jaguars Club stands out as the top nightlife destination in Phoenix, offering an unmatched experience with one main stage, four satellite stages and over 100 showgirls. The atmosphere is always lit, with dollar bills constantly raining down, especially when rap stars and professional athletes make appearances. The spot also offers a full lunch and dinner menu that rivals local restaurants, featuring everything from their famous chicken wings to full-course meals. The club's three bars keep the drinks flowing, while optional hookahs add an extra layer of indulgence. Then there's the VIP Lounge with cabana seating, providing prime views of the action, and the $100 bottle service is a popular choice for newbies and regulars. The club's annual pole dance competition attracts top talent from across the Southwest, showcasing the best of the best and keeping the performances fresh and exciting. With live DJs, stunning entertainers and a reputation for throwing unforgettable parties — you can't miss at Jaguars.

Best Lesbian Bar

Boycott Bar

Benjamin Leatherman

Unfortunately, lesbian bars are a dying breed; only about 30 remain in the U.S. Fortunately, we've got one of the best right here in Phoenix. Boycott Bar in the Melrose District is a fun and welcoming space for the lesbian community. The space, decorated with large wall art depicting female celebrities, is a great neighborhood watering hole and the setting for plenty of fun events such as karaoke, country dancing, Pride events and theme parties. We also love the fact that there's an original Nintendo on the screened-in patio, and we've caught a couple games of Super Mario Bros. 3 during nights out. Phoenicians already know how great Boycott is, but now the whole country knows it, too: This summer, it was one of 27 bars on the 2024 USA Today Bars of the Year list.

Best Gay Bar

Charlie's Phoenix

Matt Hennie

It's tough to be a gay bar in 2024. LGBTQ+ people are welcomed in most nightlife spots, even celebrated as drag shows — once the domain of gay bars — make their way into brunch joints across the Valley. So the demand for queer-only safe spaces isn't what it used to be. And that demand further eroded thanks to apps, which meant the gays no longer needed a bar to make friends and cruise for romance. But there's a reason Charlie's has thrived since its opening in 1984 — giving the people what they can't find anywhere else. There's a massive dance floor, multiple bars and a spacious outdoor area. When it's not summer, that massive patio space makes for a packed Sunday Funday. Guys in thongs gyrating on boxes don't hurt, either. Neither does Charlie's Tacos, a food truck that serves tasty bites to the public who approach it from Camelback Road or patrons on the patio, who line up on the weekend before its 7 p.m. opening to order tacos, quesadillas, nachos and more. To be sure, Charlie's offers the traditional gay bar staples, including show tunes, drag shows, karaoke and an underwear night. But it shines by hosting special events. Big gay sports tournament in town? Charlie's will welcome those jocks. A tamale and salsa competition? Yep, they offer that, too.

Best New Gay Bar That's Really Not

The Royale

Plop down a redo of dilapidated auto repair and body shops in the Melrose District, add not one but two bars offering Golden Girl Margs and some kitschy shops, and complete the look with some midcentury flair, and what did you think would happen? You can't swing a rosemary and black pepper fry from Yum Bar around The Royale and not hit a gaggle of well-appointed gay men arriving for drag brunch. This place brings the boys to the yard. Literally — there's a cute courtyard with artificial turf. Yum Bar, which opened in January, is the heart of the development, hosting charity fundraisers, tea dances and Pride events when it's not serving up its eponymous burger, Melrose Bowls and specialty cocktails. The project is the work of Mark Howard and Rocco Menaguale, the same creative force behind Fez, which continues to attract an LGBTQ+ crowd after nearly 20 years, and queer-friendly Bliss ReBAR, which closed in 2022.

Best Drag Shows

Kobalt Bar

Lauren Cusimano

Almost every single cast member of the current season of "RuPaul's Drag Race" performs at Kobalt Bar during the season, and the bar's viewing parties of the show are hosted by local drag legend Barbra Seville. Former "Drag Race" competitors and winners stop here often, and Kobalt's weekly shows — "Cirque du so Trey," "The 4Some Revue" and "The Queer Arcana" — feature Phoenix's best local drag queens, some of whom have made international names for themselves on shows. These shows are late, loud and frequently sell out, even on weeknights, so if you're looking for a high-energy atmosphere, free-flowing drinks and some top-shelf lip-syncing, Kobalt is the move.

Best Drag Bingo

The Hot Chick

Steve Lueder

"It's Bingo B*+#%!" makes hump days so much better. Every Wednesday night, the always hilarious Barbra Seville hosts this bingo bash, which consists of 10 rounds with fun prizes in each round. Winners could take home T-shirts, gift cards, appliances like vacuum cleaners and mini fridges, cookware like grills and air fryers, a Pilates starter kit, smart TVs or maybe some new sex toys. Drink specials like half-off bottles of wine and $8 cans of High Noon seltzer keep the winning vibe alive. Want more drink deals? Arrive early to catch happy hour from 3 to 7 p.m. Seeking more socializing? Stay after bingo and dance to jams by DJ MJ.

Best Gambling with Gay Men

Nu-Towne Saloon

Benjamin Leatherman

Gay men have been packing the parking lot and raising the roof since 1971 at Nu-Towne Saloon, Phoenix's oldest gay bar. Some of them pack their pockets, too, if they happen to get lucky at the bar's Monday night Pokeno games. It's free to play, and the jackpots vary — they're usually $100 to $200 but have been as high as $800. The games start at 8 p.m. sharp and late arrivals aren't allowed to play, so get there early to secure your spot and take advantage of reverse happy hour. Nu-Towne is known for its frozen drinks and hot men, so gay men looking for new friends could still get lucky even if they don't win Pokeno.

