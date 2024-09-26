Best Lesbian Bar

Unfortunately, lesbian bars are a dying breed; only about 30 remain in the U.S. Fortunately, we've got one of the best right here in Phoenix. Boycott Bar in the Melrose District is a fun and welcoming space for the lesbian community. The space, decorated with large wall art depicting female celebrities, is a great neighborhood watering hole and the setting for plenty of fun events such as karaoke, country dancing, Pride events and theme parties. We also love the fact that there's an original Nintendo on the screened-in patio, and we've caught a couple games of Super Mario Bros. 3 during nights out. Phoenicians already know how great Boycott is, but now the whole country knows it, too: This summer, it was one of 27 bars on the 2024 USA Today Bars of the Year list.