Best Memorabilia

In the middle of The Rolling Stones' epic May 7 concert at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, frontman Mick Jagger made a surprising announcement: "We're gonna go out to Valley Bar after, OK? So you can join us there." Fans looked at each other in surprise. Surely, the world's greatest living rock band didn't just tell tens of thousands of people where they'd be after the show. But a number of people at the show (including us) decided that, if there was the slightest chance Jagger wasn't kidding, they had to be there. That Tuesday evening, Valley Bar was filled with Stones fans, some of whom were visiting the underground watering hole for the first time. As the clock neared 2 a.m., we acknowledged what we already knew in our hearts: Of course, the band wasn't coming. But Jagger's comment did two things. It gave us a reason to extend a unforgettable evening of music. And it gave one of our favorite bars a packed house on a typically slow night. We're not mad about it.