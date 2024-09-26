Best Memorabilia

The name Danny Zelisko is synonymous with live music in the Valley. The man behind concert promotion outfit Danny Zelisko Presents celebrated 50 years in the business earlier this year, and in addition to a blowout private party, the public was treated to a look at some of the concert memorabilia he's amassed. A free exhibition at Walter Studios downtown displayed just a fraction of Zelisko's collection, and it was packed with treasures. A surfboard signed by The Beach Boys, a collage of backstage passes, a guitar given to Zelisko by Jimmy Page, a drum signed by Ringo Starr and a signed poster from the first Lollapalooza were just some of the gems in the exhibit. Zelisko was on hand at the venue to talk to old friends and attendees who wanted to share memories of decades of Phoenix concerts with him. The exhibition only ran a couple of nights and was very well attended, so we hope there are more events like it in Zelisko's future.