Best Midsize Music Venue

Looking to see a show in a venue that's not too small and not too big? With a capacity of 1,800, The Van Buren is the Goldilocks of Phoenix venues. As a theater, it boasts excellent acoustics and can pack in a lively audience without the space feeling too crowded. With the majority of tickets being general admission and easy visibility from the audience, seeing an act here is mostly an egalitarian experience. The building, from the 1930s, is elegant with historic touches, like exposed rafters and chandeliers. With Ziggy's Magic Pizza Shop adjacent and Via Della Slice Shop around the corner, getting a preshow bite is easy enough. Since it's part of the Live Nation empire of venues, it brings in a variety of big-name but not overexposed artists. In short, it's a great place to catch great acts.