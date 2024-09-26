Best Neighborhood Bar

We honestly don't know what Tempe nightlife would be like without Casey Moore's Oyster House. The bar, set in an early-20th-century home, has been a mainstay of the area for decades, serving generations of ASU students and professors, neighborhood folks, fans of seafood and Gammage patrons. Drinks are strong and fairly cheap, and menu has a solid lineup of pub favorites (our picks include the gold wings, the fish and chips and the Cajun cream pasta). On a Friday or Saturday night, you can only hope that'll you find a table at the lovely wraparound patio dotted with trees and lights or inside at the bar. (There's an outdoor bar, too.) If you're extra-nice to the staff, they may let you take a peek upstairs, but watch out for the ghosts that are said to haunt the bar. The vibe is always casual, the clientele is always friendly and with any luck, Casey Moore's will always be around.