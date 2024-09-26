Best New Gay Bar That's Really Not

Plop down a redo of dilapidated auto repair and body shops in the Melrose District, add not one but two bars offering Golden Girl Margs and some kitschy shops, and complete the look with some midcentury flair, and what did you think would happen? You can't swing a rosemary and black pepper fry from Yum Bar around The Royale and not hit a gaggle of well-appointed gay men arriving for drag brunch. This place brings the boys to the yard. Literally — there's a cute courtyard with artificial turf. Yum Bar, which opened in January, is the heart of the development, hosting charity fundraisers, tea dances and Pride events when it's not serving up its eponymous burger, Melrose Bowls and specialty cocktails. The project is the work of Mark Howard and Rocco Menaguale, the same creative force behind Fez, which continues to attract an LGBTQ+ crowd after nearly 20 years, and queer-friendly Bliss ReBAR, which closed in 2022.