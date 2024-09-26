Best New Nightclub

New bars and clubs often need a theme to survive and thrive in the Valley's crowded nightlife scene. Case in point: Downtown Phoenix's Thundercat Lounge made the biggest splash of any new local nightspot after its January debut by tapping into a deep sense of nostalgia. The "visually immersive" 3,000-square-foot club is like a time warp and differs from other recent arrivals with its retro vibes. The foyer is equipped with lighting inspired by "Star Wars." The restrooms incorporate the vibrant aesthetics of "Saved by the Bell" and "Pee-wee's Playhouse." The main room is drenched in neon, adorned with Patrick Nagel prints and exudes an '80s and '90s mall food court aura. Thundercat Lounge transcends its nostalgic shtick by booking tastemaking DJ/producers such as Com Truise, YehMe2 and Felix Cartal to perform on the club's stage, which is equipped with a 20,000-watt PK Sound system and LED video wall. According to co-owners Jeremiah Gratza and Jacob Wiedmann, the pair behind the Melrose District's popular Thunderbird Lounge, this allows Thundercat to keep one foot in the past while staying relevant with cutting-edge music tastes.