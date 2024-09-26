Best Non-Alcoholic Drink Options

Maple House is not your average bar. The downtown Chandler spot was opened in late 2023 by the team behind the craft cocktail bar The Brickyard and eateries including Hidden House. The space is inspired by an old farmhouse, with cozy spots inside and out, perfect for a relaxed afternoon or nightcap. While the founders know their way around a cocktail shaker, it's Maple House's alcohol-free options — from its all-day coffee service to zero-proof cocktails — that are notable. That's by design; the team wanted to create a comfortable, casual spot with drinks to match. Maple House's mocktails are based on popular classics. The Nojito replaces rum with the spiritless Seedlip Garden 108, which is made by distilling herbs and botanicals. The use of Seedlip ups the herbaceous quality of the cucumber and mint-forward refresher. In addition to nonalcoholic options, Maple House has a selection of low-ABV cocktails, beer and wine.