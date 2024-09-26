Best Place to See a Punk Show

When local Reddit users were asked to name the Valley's grimiest bars earlier this year, several mentioned long-running Tempe joint Yucca Tap Room. "That is what I consider a true dive bar," one Redditor commented. "A bar whose smell perfectly captures its vibe." Sounds like the kind of scuzzy-but-lovable place punks would frequent — and they have, for decades now. Yucca Tap's come-as-you-are-vibes, cheap drinks, sticker-laden restrooms and spacious main room have helped make it a preferred destination for generations of local punks. Its bookers frequently bring in such legendary touring bands as Dwarves and Agent Orange or allow local promoters to put on memorable and wild shows and event like the burlesque-friendly Titties, Ass and Punk Rock nights. Best of all, many shows are free to attend, which is the most punk thing of all.