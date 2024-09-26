Best Really Big Honor

Anyone who has stepped inside its cramped yet hallowed halls knows the true power and influence of The Rebel Lounge. But for Billboard to name it "Best Venue Under 500-Capacity" in early 2024 is an important validation of what Rebel does to truly empower the local arts and music scene. Of all of the tiny clubs dotting the U.S., it was Rebel that stands the brightest for its divey-but-welcoming aesthetic, the genre-spanning artists it hosts day in and day out and the sense of respect and awe for great art that's chiseled into Rebel's very brick and mortar. Rebel doesn't need the honors to continue delivering for the Valley, but it sure does do wonders for furthering Phoenix as a rich cultural hub that honors art and music with so much enthusiasm and passion. Hats off and horns up to the wonderful team at Rebel.