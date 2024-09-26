Best Reggae Venue

The Marquee Theatre, originally the Red River Opry, debuted in 1993 and transitioned into the renowned concert venue in 2003. Located one mile north of Arizona State University in Tempe, the Marquee Theatre has hosted over 1,500 national touring artists since its 2003 rebranding. Part of the rebranding was to attract reggae acts to metro Phoenix, and recently, Marquee has hosted reggae sensations such as Steel Pulse, Alborosie, FYAH, JWADI, Hyer Tide and local favorite Dobra Sound, packing the house with reggae fans from as far away as Tucson. The auditorium-style venue, which can accommodate more than 1,000 fans, features a vast balcony, a full bar in the concert hall and an additional bar outside in the mezzanine. The venue has a booming sound system, perfect for the covers of Bob Marley and the Wailers' one-drop rhythm covers. With ample parking available, it continues to offer unforgettable live music experiences, solidifying its status as a staple for reggae lovers in the Valley.