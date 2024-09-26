 Best Rooftop Bar 2024 | Skysill Rooftop Lounge | Nightlife | Phoenix
Best Rooftop Bar

Skysill Rooftop Lounge

Jeff Zaruba

There's no better place to be during one of Phoenix's shockingly vibrant sunsets than a rooftop bar. We've got plenty to choose from, but we're partial to Skysill, the lounge atop the Westin Tempe near Mill Avenue and Arizona State University. Truth be told, there's no bad time to be at Skysill. In summer, during the day, it hosts pool parties and the views of Tempe are spectacular. At night, you might find a DJ or a movie night, the city nights sparkle and you get a breeze that's impossible to catch at ground level. And whenever the bar is open, you've got cold drinks, a light but satisfying food menu and a fun, relaxed atmosphere.

Best Bar for Bachelor Parties

Maya

Want to go to the ultimate place to see and be seen during a Scottsdale bachelor party weekend? You'll want to post up at Maya in the heart of the Old Town Scottsdale nightlife district. The vibe is "dress to impress" and "here for a good time, not for a long time" whenever the doors are open. Pool parties are held during summer weekends, but anytime is a good time to come to Maya if you're looking for outdoor games such as Skee-Ball, giant pong and Connect Four; casual fare including sliders, wraps, hot dogs, salads and appetizers; a full bar; and plenty of opportunities to mingle with your fellow patrons. If you're really looking to live large before your buddy's wedding, we recommend you call ahead to make a reservation for VIP bottle service. The ladies will love it.

Best Bar for Bachelorette Parties

Wine Girl

A couple of years ago, the New York Times reported that Scottsdale was the second-most-popular destination for bachelorette parties. (First place went to Nashville, Tennessee.) We can't say we're surprised; it's a rare night out in Old Town when we don't run into a roving pack of young women in sashes and cowboy hats. There are plenty of bars in the area where bachelorettes can party until late in the night, but for a more serene atmosphere, we recommend Wine Girl. The ultra-feminine decor includes roses in vases, white wicker chairs and several backdrops for photo ops, and the background music is heavy on the 1990s and 2000s pop hits. The menu, as you might imagine, is mostly vino, including tasting flights, wine cocktails and frosés. Nibbles include light fare such as dips, flatbreads and avocado toasts. It all makes Wine Girl a mandatory destination for bachelorettes.

Best Non-Alcoholic Drink Options

Maple House

Sara Crocker

Maple House is not your average bar. The downtown Chandler spot was opened in late 2023 by the team behind the craft cocktail bar The Brickyard and eateries including Hidden House. The space is inspired by an old farmhouse, with cozy spots inside and out, perfect for a relaxed afternoon or nightcap. While the founders know their way around a cocktail shaker, it's Maple House's alcohol-free options — from its all-day coffee service to zero-proof cocktails — that are notable. That's by design; the team wanted to create a comfortable, casual spot with drinks to match. Maple House's mocktails are based on popular classics. The Nojito replaces rum with the spiritless Seedlip Garden 108, which is made by distilling herbs and botanicals. The use of Seedlip ups the herbaceous quality of the cucumber and mint-forward refresher. In addition to nonalcoholic options, Maple House has a selection of low-ABV cocktails, beer and wine.

Best Place to Take a Cocktail Geek

Fuck You Pay Me

Sara Crocker

In case you didn't know, there's a mirrored wall inside Disco Dragon on Roosevelt Row, and behind the mirror lies Fuck You Pay Me, one of Phoenix's newer speakeasies. Your journey begins with a welcome shot. Ours was a white tea shot, but don't let that fairly basic sip fool you — FYPM is the place to take your cocktail-loving friends. Options like the sweet-but-not-too-sweet No Dice (dark cherry, cognac, apricot, smoky tea and tart cherry), the bubbly Main Squeeze (lemon cream greek yogurt, grains of paradise and orange gin) are fun and creative, and pair well with bar's menu of Asian-inspired bites. (The shrimp tempura bao buns are to die for.) Add in an intimate space bathed in pink light and hip tunes playing in the background and you've got the perfect recipe for an evening of cocktails.

Best New Nightclub

Thundercat Lounge

New bars and clubs often need a theme to survive and thrive in the Valley's crowded nightlife scene. Case in point: Downtown Phoenix's Thundercat Lounge made the biggest splash of any new local nightspot after its January debut by tapping into a deep sense of nostalgia. The "visually immersive" 3,000-square-foot club is like a time warp and differs from other recent arrivals with its retro vibes. The foyer is equipped with lighting inspired by "Star Wars." The restrooms incorporate the vibrant aesthetics of "Saved by the Bell" and "Pee-wee's Playhouse." The main room is drenched in neon, adorned with Patrick Nagel prints and exudes an '80s and '90s mall food court aura. Thundercat Lounge transcends its nostalgic shtick by booking tastemaking DJ/producers such as Com Truise, YehMe2 and Felix Cartal to perform on the club's stage, which is equipped with a 20,000-watt PK Sound system and LED video wall. According to co-owners Jeremiah Gratza and Jacob Wiedmann, the pair behind the Melrose District's popular Thunderbird Lounge, this allows Thundercat to keep one foot in the past while staying relevant with cutting-edge music tastes.

Best Nightclub

Cake Nightclub

Cake has been around long enough to qualify as a Scottsdale nightlife institution, but it's anything but boring or predictable. No cap. One of the last true nightclubs in the city's entertainment district, this 3,500-square-foot party haven is a hedonistic thrill zone focused solely on drinking and dancing. Cake is unrivaled for its uninhibited vibes — the bartenders and lingerie-clad waitstaff are all smokeshows — and unmatched drip — the decor is all neon, glitz and gold). Add in Scottsdale's best audio-visual system, guest DJ sets by such GOAT-level talents as Dillon France and Zedd, unique entertainment such as aerialists and a reputation as a celebrity hangout, and it's no surprise why Cake is considered the top club in town. Stop by for a slice of over-the-top nightlife fun, but be ready to wait in line.

Best Open Mic Night

Tempe Center for the Arts

If you're looking for a place to see local talent perform in a non-nightclub atmosphere — or if you want to pack your guitar and take the stage yourself — check out Walk-In Wednesdays at Tempe Center for the Arts. The mic is open every hump day from 5 to 10 p.m., and performers benefit from TCA's professional stage and sound setup. Walk-In Wednesdays celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2024, making it possibly the longest-running open mic night in town. TCA has a full bar in case you need some liquid courage, and open mic attendees can also visit the art gallery for free. Pro tip: Save some time to take in the view of Tempe Town Lake from the rooftop patio.

Best Blues Bar

Westside Blues, Jazz & More

Losing a music venue is always a bummer, but it's even sadder when it involves a beloved spot from Phoenix's already tiny blues bar scene. Case in point: The closure of the iconic Chars Live earlier this year. Westside Blues, Jazz & More in Glendale was spared this fate, though, thanks to the intervention of general manager Channing Pickett. After co-founders Paul Vincent Perez and Cindi Jackson decided to step away from their nightclub and venue last year, Pickett bought the place and prevented things from ending on a sour note. Wisely, she also kept everything that makes Westside the best blues joint in town. The 3,500-square-foot establishment still offers Chicago-style speakeasy vibes, fantastic acoustics and plush seating. Pickett also upgraded the exterior patio to allow outdoor alcohol consumption — "Now you can sit outside and listen to music and drink," she told Phoenix New Times in April — and added shows on Thursdays. The best local blues/R&B artists hit Westside's stage regularly, including such talents as guitarist Johnny DeFrancesco and ensembles such as Cold Shott and the Hurricane Horns and Big Daddy D and the Dynamites. Like many of Westside's patrons, we hope to sing its praises for years to come.

Best Rock Bar

Chopper John's

New Times Archives

There are local rock bars, and then there's Chopper John's. Sloppy, rowdy and a whole lot of fun, the Indian School Road biker dive and live music haven embodies the rock 'n' roll spirit more than other joints with its gritty authenticity, rip-roaring vibes, cheap drinks and even cheaper thrills (almost every show is free). Thunderous tunes reverberate from the low-slung rafters on Friday and Saturday nights, courtesy of one the most consistently diverse lineups of local rock bands around. One weekend, it's take-no-prisoners punk or face-shredding metal; the next, it's gleeful power pop or twangy rockabilly. Chopper John's grungy little heart also beats for the Phoenix music scene by adorning its red-and-black walls with framed shirts from local groups and occasionally hosting album release parties. From its ample smoking patio outside to its stripper pole and year-round Christmas lights inside, Chopper John's is always conducive to a good time.

