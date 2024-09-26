Best Rooftop Bar

There's no better place to be during one of Phoenix's shockingly vibrant sunsets than a rooftop bar. We've got plenty to choose from, but we're partial to Skysill, the lounge atop the Westin Tempe near Mill Avenue and Arizona State University. Truth be told, there's no bad time to be at Skysill. In summer, during the day, it hosts pool parties and the views of Tempe are spectacular. At night, you might find a DJ or a movie night, the city nights sparkle and you get a breeze that's impossible to catch at ground level. And whenever the bar is open, you've got cold drinks, a light but satisfying food menu and a fun, relaxed atmosphere.