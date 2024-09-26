Best Rooftop Bar

Losing a music venue is always a bummer, but it's even sadder when it involves a beloved spot from Phoenix's already tiny blues bar scene. Case in point: The closure of the iconic Chars Live earlier this year. Westside Blues, Jazz & More in Glendale was spared this fate, though, thanks to the intervention of general manager Channing Pickett. After co-founders Paul Vincent Perez and Cindi Jackson decided to step away from their nightclub and venue last year, Pickett bought the place and prevented things from ending on a sour note. Wisely, she also kept everything that makes Westside the best blues joint in town. The 3,500-square-foot establishment still offers Chicago-style speakeasy vibes, fantastic acoustics and plush seating. Pickett also upgraded the exterior patio to allow outdoor alcohol consumption — "Now you can sit outside and listen to music and drink," she told Phoenix New Times in April — and added shows on Thursdays. The best local blues/R&B artists hit Westside's stage regularly, including such talents as guitarist Johnny DeFrancesco and ensembles such as Cold Shott and the Hurricane Horns and Big Daddy D and the Dynamites. Like many of Westside's patrons, we hope to sing its praises for years to come.