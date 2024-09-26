Best Speakeasy

Pigtails gives us everything we want in a speakeasy without the bluster and pretension that can bloat this genre of cocktail lounge. In both its downtown and Desert Ridge locations, Pigtails manages to hide itself from plain view without dissuading drinkers with passwords or the need to make a reservation. The vibe is dark and moody, but a living wall and copper accents add dimension to the space. The cocktail menus differ by location but both expertly riff on classic shaken and stirred tipples, along with shots, mocktails and a regularly-rotating mystery punch. Pigtails also has snacks to tide you over, from sophisticated raw bar bites to craveable cheesy nachos.