3 Arizona spots named among the best Mexican restaurants in the U.S.

A new list highlights something Arizonans often take for granted: the vastness and excellence of Mexican food. Around the Valley, diners can find spots that feature a specific state or region’s cuisine, or highlight long-held family recipes. There are casual roadside pop-ups and food trucks, as well as fine-dining experiences from award-winning chefs.

The New York Times food team calls the landscape of Mexican restaurants around the country today a “culinary renaissance.” Its editors, reporters and photographers fanned out across the country, eating mariscos, tacos, birria and mole to find their favorite places. The result is a list of “41 of the Greatest Mexican Restaurants Across the United States.”

“This list is not an attempt to rank the best Mexican restaurants,” the introduction says. “It is, rather, a mosaic of great places to eat, from food trucks to corner restaurants to tasting-menu counters. We hope it tells an expansive story about Mexican cooking in America today — a dynamic cuisine all its own, and as American as any food.”

Out of the 41 spots selected, three are in Arizona. Here are the local spots the New York Times team considers among the “greatest” in the country.

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Bacanora chef and co-owner Rene Andrade is a James Beard Award winner. VIVA PHX

Bacanora

1301 Grand Ave., #1

This isn’t the first time that the New York Times or other national publications have touted the splendor of chef Rene Andrade’s love letter to live-fire Sonoran cooking. You only need to settle into a seat at Bacanora’s bar, smell the burning mesquite and watch Andrade and his chefs work the grill to understand. The Times rightfully highlights Bacanora’s exceptional steaks, grilled chicken and craveable elote. We also never skip Bacanora’s spicy, savory frijoles and are easily enticed by the nightly specials coming from that tiny, workhorse kitchen.

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Mariscos el Profe

2301 W. Buckeye Road

This one-and-a-half-year-old Phoenix food truck got a shout-out for its mixed seafood ceviche and ribeye aguachile. The mariscos spot also serves seafood tostadas, tacos and quesadillas. Diners, who can take their food to go or eat at the shaded tables surrounding the truck, will find Mariscos el Profe open daily from a spot on Buckeye Road and 23rd Avenue.

BK Carne Asada & Hot Dogs

2680 N. First Ave., Tucson

5118 S. 12th Ave., Tucson

This Tucson restaurant combines two iconic Sonoran dishes: carne asada, which is stuffed into tacos, caramelos and burritos, and loaded Sonoran hot dogs. BK Carne Asada & Hot Dogs has been around since 1994, serving those namesake items as well as toritos, burgers and caldo de queso. Don’t skip the central salsa bar to add a little spice, and wash it all down with a giant michelada.

What do you think of the spots that made the list, and what other Arizona restaurants are on your own “greatest” list? Drop us a line at sara.crocker@newtimes.com.