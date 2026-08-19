Your complete guide to eating and drinking around Flagstaff

Whether you’re getting ready to head north for a weekend in cooler climes or visiting your favorite Lumberjack at Northern Arizona University, your trip will probably require a few meals.

Luckily, Flagstaff is jam-packed with stellar options. Despite its relatively small size, Flagstaff is home to an outsized number of exceptional restaurants, breweries, cafes and bars.

So between hiking, biking, camping, fishing, shopping and maybe even some studying, here’s where to fill up throughout the day. These are our favorite spots to stop by in Flagstaff.

Flagstaff is packed with outstanding restaurants, including brunch spot Forêt Flg. Tirion Boan

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Start strong with breakfast and brunch:

Forêt Flg

2 S. Beaver St. #170, Flagstaff

Forêt Flg serves elevated brunch dishes in a casual environment. Order at the counter and then grab a seat inside the oblong restaurant or out on the small dog-friendly patio to sip specialty coffee and brunchtime cocktails while you wait. The dishes, such as the savory croissant waffle or soft scrambled egg plate, can take a while, but if you have the time to relax, Forêt Flg is a delicious way to start your day.

The Toasted Owl Cafe

12 S. Mikes Pike, Flagstaff

5200 E. Cortland Blvd., Flagstaff

Owl-themed everything is the name of the game at this Flagstaff staple. There are two locations of The Toasted Owl Cafe in town, both of which serve delicious cinnamon rolls, diner-style drip coffee and hearty brunch plates. We’re partial to the massive burritos (best filled with spicy jalapeno bacon) and omelets such as the fig, prosciutto and brie.

Sosta

413 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff

Opened last March, Sosta is the latest restaurant from the veteran team behind the popular wood-fired pie shop Pizzicleta. The same careful selection of high-quality ingredients treated simply is on display. For breakfast or brunch, try the hearty biscuits and gravy or breakfast sandwich filled with scrambled eggs, melted cheese, fresh tomatoes and arugula and a zesty chimichurri. Linger over your cold brew or cappuccino and take in the historic space, the old Carriage House that was built in 1909.

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Fuel up at Flagstaff coffee shops:

Two Campfire Lattes, please. Tirion Boan

Firecreek Coffee Co.

22 E. Route 66, Flagstaff

Firecreek Coffee Co. is the perfect college town coffee shop. It’s a little grungy, the playlist is great, and no one cares if you post up for a few hours with a book or laptop. We typically pop in for an afternoon treat and enjoy the skillfully roasted beans brewed into a Campfire Latte topped with a roasted marshmallow. Bags of beans also make a great gift or souvenir to take home.

Late for the Train Coffee

19 E. Aspen Ave., Suite A & B, Flagstaff

Our go-to move at Late for the Train is to order a Dave’s Rock Rammer with espresso, raw sugar and steamed cream or a spicy chai at the counter and head straight for the patio. Hidden behind the building, the little courtyard is filled with metal tables, colorful foliage and red bricks. In the fall, it’s a serene autumn escape in the heart of downtown.

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Kickstand Kafe

719 N. Humphreys St., Flagstaff

If you’re heading up to Snowbowl, make sure to stop at Kickstand Kafe. This local coffee shop is the perfect place to stop by for a specialty coffee drink and a well-made sandwich before your bike ride or after a hike. The large space has plenty of room to find a seat and still manages to feel cozy and comfortable.

Matador Coffee Roasting Co.

203 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff

7133 N. Highway 89, Flagstaff

Matador Coffee Roasting Co. has championed specialty coffee at elevation for 20 years. Today, Matador has two cafes in town that serve classic coffee and espresso drinks or more playful sips, such as its decadent raspberry truffle white chocolate mocha. If you’re searching for more than a caffeine boost, Matador also serves teas, Italian sodas, smoothies and a taut menu of breakfast and lunch bites.

Favorite Flagstaff lunch spots:

Pizzicletta

203 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff

Pizzicletta is not just your average pizza joint. Located in an old textile building, the tiny wedge-shaped space serves pies with giant flavor. The light crust is speckled with blackened bubbles, offering the perfect balance between fluffy and flavorful. Seasonal toppings rotate, and we love the fall roasted squash pie. If every table is full, head over to Dark Sky Brewing, where Pizzicletta’s menu is paired with local beers.

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Proper Meats + Provisions

110 E. Route 66, Flagstaff

This whole-animal butcher shop also crafts a mouth-watering menu of sandwiches. Among the must-orders at Proper Meats + Provisions are the 10-day pastrami and the decadent but zippy Banh Mi made with confit pork shoulder, cilantro, pickled carrots and zucchini and chili sauce. Every sandwich comes with golden, seasoned house chips that are impossible to stop eating.

The simply named Veggie sandwich at JoeJoeBob’s boasts elote-style flavors anchored by roasted corn falafel. Sara Crocker

JoeJoeBob’s

1000 N. Humphreys St., #128, Flagstaff

JoeJoeBob’s isn’t your average sandwich shop. Chef and owner Joe Rodger brings the experience and techniques he’s honed over the years in kitchens, including Michelin-starred spots. Step inside the small space and browse the taut chalkboard menu of sandwiches, salads and small plates. You’ll likely see Rodger behind the counter layering cured meats and finely shredded lettuce onto crusty Noble Bread hoagies. JoeJoeBob’s elevates classics, upgrading a ho-hum turkey and provolone with a punchy pepper relish. Vegetarian options don’t play second fiddle either. During our visit, a warm elote-style sandwich stole the show. It’s stuffed with roasted corn falafel, cotija, jalapeno, a cilantro-lime-avocado sauce, lettuce and tomato. Whatever you choose, add one of the shop’s appetizer plate-sized chocolate chip cookies. The bake is so tender it’ll hold together just long enough for you to pull it out of the pastry sleeve.

A view from the top at Diablo Burger. Allison Young

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Diablo Burger

120 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff

Diablo Burger has served exceptional charbroiled burgers in downtown Flagstaff since 2009. Each burger starts with a six-ounce patty made from local, grass-fed beef sandwiched between a toasted, “db”-branded English muffin. The muffin is the perfect circumference for these bold burgers. Try the Traveling Wilburys, topped with sautéed mushrooms, curry mayo, Swiss cheese and chile flakes. The fresh-cut, double-fried frites are equally impressive with a savory, earthy note from their Herbes de Provence seasoning.

Flagstaff breweries and bars:

Historic Brewing Co.

110 S. San Francisco St., Flagstaff

4366 E. Huntington Drive, Flagstaff

Historic Brewing Co. isn’t the biggest brewery in town, but it’s a must-visit any time we’re in Flagstaff. Inside the downtown location, the space is industrial yet cozy, with a wide variety of brews on tap, board games to keep you occupied and a classic brewpub food menu. Outside, a small patio offers a spot to sip and hang out with your dog. If you’re on the east side of town, stop by the taproom and brewing facility where the magic starts. Seasonal sips are a delight, such as the Piehole Porter, which is typically flavored with cherry and vanilla but gets a pumpkin twist in the fall.

Dark Sky Brewing Co.

117 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff

There are plenty of ways to enjoy Dark Sky Brewing Co. You can sit inside at a high-top table and order a flight. Grab a seat on the back patio with your dog and order a Pizzicletta pie. Enjoy the large, front patio and order from Atmosphere Kitchen, which offers a separate pub-style food menu. Any way you cut it, Dark Sky is a must-stop destination for craft beer, good eats and a great time.

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At night, Lobo Drinkhouse turns red or blue, depending on the time of year. Sara Crocker

Lobo Drinkhouse

30 S. San Francisco St., Flagstaff

When the sun sets on San Francisco Street, the frosted, angled windows of Lobo Drinkhouse come alive with color — red or blue, specifically, depending on the time of year. Lobo is named for the two wolves behind the bar: Andrew Felix and Bryan McCarrick. The duo honed their cocktailing skills in Phoenix, notably at the acclaimed tiki bar Undertow and its sibling bar Grey Hen Rx. They went on to run the popular pop-up, Sink or Swim. The pair headed north to open a cocktail lounge with a technique-driven menu that rotates twice a year. Lobo is best enjoyed after dark, when the colorful lighting and looped videos of wolves in the wild cast a glow around the dim room populated with tables, curved booths and lounge seats. Lobo’s latest menu celebrates Mexican spirits and ingredients. For a refreshing start, opt for the Fresa Botanica, a floral strawberry spritz. Order the Mi Tai for a tiki twist: a mai tai made with tequila and rum. The drink, presented with a bouquet of mint, gets a creamy nuttiness from a housemade pistachio orgeat. Cocktail connoisseurs may consider Punch #112, a clarified whiskey and rye milk punch that bursts with notes of juicy peach, apricot and tannic Thai tea. In addition to creative drinks, the bar offers wine, beer and a taut food menu of snacks, tacos and rotating specials.

Flagstaff dinner destinations:

Atria

103 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff

If you’re looking for a luxe, celebratory night out, Atria is ready with precise service and modern, seasonal bites. Diners may recognize chef Rochelle Daniel, an alum of Scottsdale’s Fat Ox and a James Beard Award semifinalist. At Atria, she’s brought a touch of fine dining to Flagstaff in a dreamy, elegant space. Oysters, roasted bone marrow, housemade pasta and steaks are among the selections. Atria also offers four- and nine-course tasting menus, with 24 hours’ notice requested for the longer meal.

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Tinderbox Kitchen

34 S. San Francisco St., Flagstaff

Tinderbox Kitchen likes to note that it’s a place for “fine dining in Armani or jeans.” In an outdoors-driven town that attracts plenty of tourists, we saw a good mix of diners in athleisure, jeans and sport coats during a recent visit to this sleek, polished restaurant. Tinderbox’s menu, like many other elevated eateries in Flag, rotates regularly. What’s consistent is the restaurant’s modern takes on global fare infused with Southwestern ingredients. Think soulvaki with delicately grilled elk or duck confit with a rich mole. Pair your meal with one of the playful cocktails mixed by Tinderbox’s skilled staff.

Josephine’s patio is a destination day or night. Sara Crocker

Josephine’s Restaurant

503 N. Humphreys St., Flagstaff

Drive past Josephine’s Restaurant day or night in the temperate summer months, and you’ll undoubtedly see the patio of the vine-draped, historic craftsman bungalow packed with diners. The American bistro serves what were undoubtedly hot dishes when it first opened in 2002, offering diners a taste of the Southwest with European flair. Today, these dishes come off as delightfully classic — an entree with side dishes included? My stars! In the morning, that may mean a big breakfast sandwich topped with eggs, bacon, cheese, a savory roasted tomato aioli and avocado relish with crisp, cubed ranch potatoes. At dinner, start with the green chile-laced Caesar, which gets nutty heft from a crunchy pepita pesto, then follow with the Mexican Chicken Cordon Bleu. Josephine’s takes the tired chicken dish and gives it new life, stuffing the bird instead with chorizo and Chihuahua cheese, then wrapping it in bacon. Instead of a heavy sauce, a red mole adds depth and earthiness. And yes, that chicken comes with seasonal sauteed vegetables and rice studded with cilantro and black beans. Josephine’s excels at Southwestern comfort, day or night.

Fat Olives

2308 E. Route 66, Flagstaff

Fat Olives resides on the east end of town in an unassuming Tuscan-style stucco and stone building. Don’t let its demure, vintage exterior fool you. This award-winning, family-friendly restaurant is making serious Neapolitan pizzas and pastas that have even garnered a visit from Food Network star Guy Fieri on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” Those pies range from classic to contemporary, like the spicy Shrimp Fra Diavolo or pork-laden Adovada.