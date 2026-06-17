Find outstanding food at these 43 Black-owned restaurants in Phoenix

Fans know Chef Raymond as the man behind the menu at Cool Vybz. He honed his skills in Spanish Town, Jamaica before opening his Phoenix restaurant.

There’s crispy catfish in uptown Phoenix, bites of Hoppin’ John that would transport you to the muggy outdoor cafe tables in the French Quarter, barbecue from regions around the country and a paleo menu that offers a taste of France.

The Valley is lucky to have a wide variety of Black-owned restaurants and food businesses offering incredible food. Here are 43 restaurants, food trucks, bakeries, coffee shops and cafes to try soon.

Try a selection of the over 30 wing flavors at Ace of Wingz. Tirion Boan

Ace of Wingz

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Multiple locations

The small Phoenix chain Ace of Wingz is known for its unconventional flavors, such as pizza wings topped with tomato sauce, parmesan, pepperoni and mozzarella; elote wings with lime, tajin and cotija; and wings tossed in hot cherry sauce. Initially launched by Abion Acoy as a food truck, Ace of Wingz’s outside-the-box recipes have garnered lots of attention in-person and online, including a review from TikTok food influencer Keith Lee during his Phoenix food tour.

ATL Wings

Multiple Locations

For some seriously good wings, go to ATL Wings. If you love a good dry rub, ATL Style should be your order. Each piece, drum or wing is hefty and evenly coated with that heavy, oily blend of herbs and spices. There are also plenty of options for sauce-doused wings with multiple varieties of Buffalo and other spicy sauces.

Authentic EthioAfrican

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1740 E. McDowell Road

6989 Hayden Road, Suite A12, Scottsdale

Shining bright with the colors of the Ethiopian flag at 18th Street and McDowell Road, Authentic EthioAfrican is one of the Valley’s outstanding African restaurants. Injera is easily accessible, as are ginger-spiked chicken stew, fresh cheeses and vegetarian options. In 2022, the restaurant got a total overhaul. Ethiopian immigrants Anduale Hassan and his wife Elsabet Tiruneh first opened the restaurant more than a decade ago and mostly focused on takeout. But following a six-month closure and a trip home to Ethiopia to gather furniture and art, the couple reopened their dining room, described on their website as “an African-inspired afro-beat and jazz-bar atmosphere” complete with a traditional coffee service. In early 2025, the duo opened a second location in Scottsdale.

Beerded Barbecue

15111 Hayden Road, #100, Scottsdale

Local food truck Beerded Barbecue calls itself “your favorite street food vendor’s favorite street food vendor.” You’ll find the rolling barbecue spot parked at Pinnacle Brewing Co. in north Scottsdale. Bearded Barbecue infuses Arizona flavor by using mesquite and olive wood to smoke its meats and local beer in its sauces. Owner and chef Akil Zakariya offers a mouthwatering rotation of brisket, ribs, smoked wings and sandwiches.

Big Bacon’s

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719 E. Roosevelt St.

Big Bacon’s serves Chicago soul food from a converted house on Roosevelt Street. Launched in 2017 as a catering business, Big Bacon’s grew into a ghost kitchen space at Tempe Food Court before moving to a brick-and-mortar location. Big Bacon’s serves comforting meals that include pot roast, pork chops and jerk chicken along with sides of seafood rice and desserts, including banana pudding and strawberry shortcake.

A rum-heavy Dark and Stormy made with Big Marble ginger beer. Chris Malloy

Big Marble Organics

Served around the Valley

Big Marble Organics was created thanks to the since-closed Breadfruit & Rum Bar’s usual ginger beer provider going dark. Searches for a good replacement weren’t going well, and the Rum Bar stopped making Dark and Stormy cocktails. So, proprietor Dwayne Allen made his own. The company has now expanded into producing multiple award-winning soda flavors.

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The Boom Boom Room

1544 E. McDowell Road

It’s easy to spot The Boom Boom Room from McDowell Road. Just look for the larger-than-life mural of Beyoncé and Jay-Z decorating the side of the small bar. Inside, owner Rasheda Worthy and her team mix craft cocktails while customers enjoy R&B tunes throughout the week. Chandeliers reflect the glow of neon signs in the space decorated with murals and giant canvases celebrating musical greats. Grab a seat in one of the plush leather lounge chairs or reserve a VIP table for a night of cocktails at this central Phoenix spot.

Brunch House

3340 W. Southern Ave. #131

For a party brunch experience, head to Brunch House in Laveen. Alongside dancing and day parties, the restaurant serves a menu of sweet and savory Southern brunch staples. Pair a mimosa flight with some shrimp and grits or red velvet waffles.

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Brunch & Sip

3950 E. Indian School Road

One of many Valley restaurants from the White family, Brunch & Sip serves breakfast, brunch and lunch on Indian School Road. The restaurant’s menu offers some Southern staples, such as shrimp and grits and fried green tomatoes, but it also adds a little Southwest flavor, with burritos and huevos rancheros. For those looking to level up their brunch, go all out with the lamb chops or lobster-topped pancake stack. Cocktails and spiked coffee drinks keep the party going.

Anibal Abayneh and and Salem Beyene own Cafe Lalibela in Tempe. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Café Lalibela

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849 W. University Drive, Tempe

Located in Tempe, the husband-and-wife-run Café Lalibela is a cozy Ethiopian restaurant that has occupied a strip mall suite for decades. The eatery specializes in vegetarian dishes, though several meat items are on the menu, like the key sega wat with cubes of spicy, stewed beef. Injera, or a crepe-like sourdough bread made with teff, is served with most meals. End your meal with a traditional coffee service.

Charlie Mae’s Southern Bistro

2319 E. Indian School Road

Named for the grandmother of restaurant co-founder Marcus Moody, Charlie Mae’s Southern Bistro has served classic, comforting meals since 2019, first in Laveen and currently in Phoenix. Moody, who previously ran Smoothie Run in Laveen, wanted to share Southern cuisine and memorialize his late grandmother. Some of those dishes include fried catfish, smothered pork chops, rib tips and slices of red velvet cake.

Chilte

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765 Grand Ave.

Grand Avenue eatery Chilte started as a pop-up before graduating to a food truck, and eventually a brick-and-mortar restaurant near downtown Phoenix. Chef Lawrence “LT” Smith and his partner Aseret Arroyo run the funky eatery at the renovated Egyptian Motor Hotel. There, Smith cooks up a rotating menu of Mexican-inspired dishes with modern, creative twists. In 2025, he was named a James Beard semifinalist for the category of Emerging Chef.

Brown stew fish, deftly fried and smothered with a vibrant sauce, is one of the menu highlights at Cool Vybz. Dominic Armato

Cool Vybz Jamaican Restaurant

2340 W. Northern Ave.

If you have a craving for exceptional Jamaican cuisine, head to Cool Vybz in north Phoenix. There, chef Nakia Raymond has got you covered. He learned his craft working in kitchens in Spanish Town, Jamaica, before moving to Arizona. Now, he serves specialties including stewed goat, oxtails and curry chicken. Make sure to ask about the seafood specials, as they rotate often and aren’t always listed on the menu.

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Fraool Muleta and his mother Abebech “Abby” Ejerssa reopened Ethiopian Famous Restaurant in Tempe. Mike Madriaga

Ethiopian Famous Restaurant

933 E. University Dr. #112, Tempe

Longtime Valley residents may remember the first iteration of Ethiopian Famous Restaurant, a small restaurant that served customers from 2011 to 2016. After a break to raise her family, owner Abebech “Abby” Ejerssa and her now-adult sons reopened the restaurant in a new spot in June 2024. The eatery, located near Arizona State University in Tempe, serves slow-cooked stews and spicy vegetable sides served atop spongy injera bread.

Gojo Restaurant

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3015 E. Thomas Road, #101

Gojo Restaurant is named after the Amharic word for hut, and the place is indeed cozy and homelike. Like most quality Ethiopian restaurants, Gojo serves a variety of flavorful stews, like doro wot (chicken), key wot (beef) and alitcha wot (lamb). It also serves Ethiopian coffee and cinnamon or thyme teas to accompany your meal.

Honey Bear’s BBQ was excellent to the cast and crew of “Bill & Ted” in 1987. Lauren Cusimano

Honey Bear’s BBQ

5012 E. Van Buren St.

Many restaurant owners have stories, but not all can recall a time they catered for the crew of “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.” It’s true. Honey Bear’s BBQ owner Mark Smith remembers the first time this group of highly energetic and friendly young people walked into his barbecue restaurant in 1987, one year after opening. The next three months would be filled with some excellent adventures. The restaurant specializes in Tennessee-style barbecue and the sauce here is good enough to drink.

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Hot Pot Caribbean Cuisine

2081 N. Arizona Ave., #132, Chandler

Around for over 15 years, Hot Pot Caribbean Cuisine is a small restaurant inside a featureless strip mall in Chandler. But the dishes here are multiple times more eye-catching than the eatery’s exterior. Hot Pot serves a mean brown stew chicken, plus goat curry oxtails and deep-fried Escovitch fish. Hot Pot also has a food truck that pops up around town.

Hunnie Butter

4700 N. 12th St., #122

Phoenix scratch bakery Hunnie Butter serves homey cookies and brownies, as well as artfully crafted cheesecakes, glazed pound cakes and layered cakes. Among those is the bakery’s signature Hunnie Butter cake – a brown butter cake sandwiched with brown sugar Swiss buttercream and honey caramel. The outside of the cake has a flawless coating of buttercream with caramel dripping down the sides. Hunnie Butter is helmed by couple Jasmine Frank and Jonathan Wilson, who met while working at a bakery before opening their Phoenix sweets shop in 2023. In addition to offering baked goods from an enticing case, guests can order custom cakes (including for weddings) and seasonal desserts, such as Thanksgiving pies.

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Industry Standard

128 E. Roosevelt St.

Industry Standard is the successor of Roosevelt Row stalwart Carly’s Bistro. Mike Cheathem, an operating partner of Old Town Scottsdale spot Scapegoat Beer & Wine, DashTrack founder Jordan Hudgens and longtime hospitality pro Mike Bodow teamed up to open the restaurant. The owners pulled inspiration from their years of experience to build a neighborhood restaurant and bar that is also a go-to spot for those in the hospitality industry once they clock out. That means a food menu of globally inspired shareable eats. At the bar, there are craft cocktails, beer and wine.

A mixed meat platter and armada of sides from JL Smokehouse. Chris Malloy

JL Smokehouse

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2010 E. Broadway Road

Smoke master James Lewis once told our former food critic “I got the best pulled pork in the country.” Lewis’ barbecue joint, JL Smokehouse uses oak and mesquite in service of exceptional menu items like smoked sausage, brisket, pulled pork, rib tips, and sides like coleslaw, potato salad, mac and cheese made with smoked gouda and beans that taste halfway between barbecue and Cajun.

Kingpin BBQ

Multiple locations

Chef Jimmy Cole can be found slinging barbecue from his eye-catching food truck at locations around the Valley. Kingpin BBQ specializes in tri-tip, stuffed and smoked turkey legs, ribs, chicken and pulled pork. But you won’t find these ribs slathered in sauce. The truck’s motto is “No sauce for the boss” and Cole makes the argument that well-seasoned meat should stand on its own. Welcome accompaniments, however, are sides such as macaroni and cheese, collard greens with smoked turkey and sweet potato casserole. Cincinnati chili cheese fries and meat- and mac-loaded waffle fries are also on the menu. Check Kingpin’s social media for updates on where the truck will park next.

Kings Plate

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Multiple locations

Local food truck Kings Plate pops up around town, bringing its menu of fried catfish, collard greens, mach and cheese, beef links, cornbread, candied yams and more to Valley diners. Find its upcoming locations on its Instagram page.

Kitsune Brewing Co.

3321 E. Bell Road, Suite B-5

North Phoenix spot Kitsune Brewing Co. is a destination for creative craft beer. Owner Tyler Smith leaned on his experiences traveling in Japan for inspiration for the brewery’s name, logo and artwork. He’s also expanded the Japanese influence by offering sake. In the future, he plans to add a ramen restaurant next door as well. Currently, local food trucks pull up outside.

Chef Patience Ogunbanjo, also known as Chef Patty, brings Nigerian food to the Valley with Lasgidi Cafe. Lasgidi Cafe

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Lasgidi Cafe

Multiple locations

Patience Titcombe, or as most people know her, Chef Patty, is the driving force behind Lasgidi Cafe, a Nigerian-American food truck that pops up around the Valley. The business started with catering in 2016, expanded to include cooking classes, private chef services, community-focused events and a food truck. Highlights on the menu include Puff Puffs, a Nigerian fried doughnut, Suya beef or chicken grilled and coated in a peanut-based spice blend, zesty Jollof rice and Egusi stew made with spinach and melon seeds along with assorted meats. Through her catering, classes and truck, Titcombe aims to share Nigerian culture and cuisine with her customers.

Evelia Davis says the majority of wine and spirits brands at Latha are Black-owned or created. Geri Koeppel

Latha

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628 E. Adams St.

This downtown Phoenix restaurant and market is dedicated to celebrating Africa and the African diaspora. Latha, which is a reference to the Swahili word for flavor, finds its home in the historic Silva House in Heritage Square across from Pizzeria Bianco. The menu draws influences from Africa, Brazil, the Caribbean and the South. Chef Digby Stridiron moved from his home in St. Croix to craft a menu at owner and CEO Evelia Davis’ concept. Enjoy a plate of Dayboat Moqueca or tamarind steak before browsing the soko, or market, filled with products made by Black artisans and producers.

Lo-Lo’s Chicken and Waffles

1220 S. Central Ave.

3133 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Two Valley locations of Lo-Lo’s Chicken and Waffles serve hungry customers sweet and savory Southern classics. As the name suggests, this spot specializes in crispy fried chicken and hot, thin waffles. The menu also includes biscuits and gravy, breakfast platters with grits, wings and specialty cocktails.

Maya’s Cajun Kitchen

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Multiple locations

Maya’s Cajun Kitchen fits inside a mobile food truck that owner and chef Maya Bartlett drives all around the Valley. She serves Cajun and Creole recipes she learned growing up in Louisiana, however, there’s a twist. This Cajun Kitchen is entirely vegan. Plant-based offerings include H.O.P.’n Creole Cakes made with hearts of palm, Smokin Jackfruit Po’ Boys and Maya’s Etouffee. Check social media for updates on where to find the truck.

Midwest Wings XL

201 E. Washington St., #109

This downtown wing shop was launched by nurse-turned-restauranteur Kiara Adams in August 2024. Midwest Wings XL serves bone-in and boneless wings that can be tossed with sauce or dry rub. The restaurant also serves a crispy chicken sandwich and loaded fries topped with spicy buffalo chicken or Philly-style with steak, melted cheese, peppers and onions. Located a block from the Phoenix Suns stadium, it’s an ideal spot to grab a bite before heading to a game.

Monroe’s Hot Chicken serves lunch in downtown Phoenix. Chris Malloy

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Monroe’s Hot Chicken

45 W. Jefferson St. Suite K

430 N. Scottsdale Road, #108, Tempe

Remember when hot chicken was all anyone could talk about around here? One place has done it extra well – but not extra well done. The sandwiches are juicy and hot at Monroe’s Hot Chicken, which we discovered in a very early visit. But we had such a good time on follow-up visits we gave the restaurant, owned by Larry White (also the man behind Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles), a 2019 Best of Phoenix award for best downtown lunch. What’s more, there’s now a Tempe location.

Mrs. White’s Golden Rule Café is one of the most iconic restaurants in town. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Mrs. White’s Golden Rule Cafe

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808 E. Jefferson St.

Mrs. White’s Golden Rule Cafe is an icon in the Phoenix restaurant scene. Named for founder Elizabeth White, it serves utterly timeless food. This decades-old restaurant is where you’ll find one of Phoenix’s most famous Southern dishes: Mrs. White’s golden-brown Southern fried chicken (with suggested sides of cabbage and black eyed peas). Smothered pork chops and fried catfish are also on the menu, along with recently added sandwiches.

Set in one of Phoenix’s revered historical buildings, Ms. Martha serves up delectable island dishes. Ms. Martha’s Caribbean Kitchen

Ms. Martha’s Caribbean Kitchen

1820 W. Northern Ave., #110

Inside the thick walls and curved archways of the historic Spanish Colonial building on the northeast corner of 19th and Northern avenues resides Ms. Martha’s Caribbean Kitchen. There, the kitchen churns out delicious island staples. Start with some festivals or Jamaican fried dumplings before diving into a rich oxtail or curried goat bowl. There’s also jerk chicken, brown stew chicken and plenty of flavors of wings. Round out your meal with sweet fried plantains and rice and peas. Drink options include Jamaican sodas and fresh-pressed juices, all available for takeout or dine-in at this casual eatery.

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Nana’s Kitchen

777 N. Arizona Ave., Chandler

Chandler restaurant Nana’s Kitchen turns soul food classics into delicious vegan meals. Fried chicken gets a mushroom makeover, fried cauliflower wings offer all of the flavor without any meat, and vegan mac and cheese, loaded fries and cornbread round out the experience at this 100% plant-based eatery.

Ocean Blue Caribbean Restaurant and Bar

6140 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler

Get a taste of Jamaica in Chandler at Ocean Blue Caribbean Restaurant and Bar. The large menu includes island classics such as jerk shrimp and chicken, curry goat, brown stew chicken and saltfish. The menu also includes burgers, salads and wraps along with seafood plates of whole red snapper and stuffed salmon. Finish on a sweet note with a slice of Jamaican sweet potato pie. Find the restaurant in west Chandler on the northwest corner of Kyrene Road and Chandler Boulevard.

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Ocho Rios Jerk Spot serves a taste of Jamaica in northwest Phoenix. Ocho Rios Jerk Spot

Ocho Rios Jerk Spot

4220 W. Northern Ave. #104

13291 W. McDowell Road, E-7, Goodyear

Ocho Rios Jerk Spot has been bringing a taste of Jamaica to Phoenix since it opened in 2017. The modern yet welcoming restaurant on the northeast corner of Northern and 43rd avenues is decorated with murals in the colors of the Jamaican flag and customers can grab a table or pull up a stool at the bar. A second restaurant has also opened on McDowell Road in Goodyear. At both locations, the menu includes traditional Jamaican patties filled with beef or chicken, sweet fried plantains and coco bread. Of course, as the name suggests, there are many dishes made with fiery jerk seasoning, including chicken wings, shrimp and pork. Curry goat, oxtails and Ackee and Saltfish are also on the menu. Baked desserts, Jamaican ice cream and fresh juices round out the offerings.

Ron Horton (center) owns the Original Pancake House in Scottsdale. Natasha Yee

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The Original Pancake House

6840 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale

Some restaurant recommendations hardly need to be stated. If you want pancakes, The Original Pancake House in downtown Scottsdale is where you go. The breakfast chain has been around since 1953, and the Scottsdale location has been open since 1988, when the griddle was first overseen by owner Ron “The Pancake Man” Horton. The midcentury vibe, coupled with house specialties like the French Crepes, Dutch Baby and Combo Hash with pastrami and corned beef, make this place a real first-meal gem. Read our 2022 feature on the history and the people that make this spot so special.

Sapiens Paleo Kitchen

10411 E. McDowell Mountain Ranch Road, Scottsdale

At Sapiens Paleo Kitchen in Scottsdale, French cuisine is offered via a paleo and gluten-free menu. Helpfully named menu items include the Keto Burger and the Paleo Dip, while other entrees include French rabbit stew, Sapiens Duck and free-range chicken. Plus, every entree has a keto-friendly substitute option that will swap out any vegetable high in sugars such as potatoes, carrots and sweet potatoes. Non-dairy desserts are also available.

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Slate by Nik Fields

8801 N. Central Ave., #104

The latest of serial entrepreneur Nik Fields’ concepts has landed on Central Avenue in Sunnyslope. Slate is foremost a wine bar, which also offers cocktails, shareable charcuterie, snacks and weekend brunch. Fields’ decadent shrimp-topped deviled eggs, a staple at all of her concepts, are on the menu.

An order of the fried chicken at Stacy’s Off Da Hook BBQ and Soul Food. Lauren Cusimano

Stacy’s Off Da Hook BBQ and Soul Food

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1804 W. Glendale Ave.

Stacy’s Off Da Hook BBQ and Soul Food serves barbecue, fried chicken, catfish, chicken gizzards and smothered pork chops in a cozy counter-service restaurant on Glendale Avenue. The crispy fried chicken comes from a secret recipe concocted by owner Stacy Phipps.

Chef Dana Dumas is the talented chef and owner behind SugarJam The Southern Kitchen. Carlos Rene Castro

SugarJam The Southern Kitchen

15111 N. Hayden Road, #170 Scottsdale

In 2021, SugarJam Bake Shop & Bistro became SugarJam The Southern Kitchen. And with the rebrand came a location change. Owner Dana Dumas moved her bakery, bar and breakfast spot, but she definitely brought her deep fryer. For fans of crispy chicken, this is exciting news. Brunch items include the best French toast in town.

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Süss Pastries

5341 N. Seventh Ave.

Jasmin Smith started Süss Pastries out of her kitchen in Tempe in 2016 while working as a pastry chef at Chateau Luxe. Now, she bakes out of a small storefront area next to Hatch-It Green Chile Burgers & Tacos. The Germany-born, Arizona-raised pastry chef crafts cakes as well as classic and nostalgic pastries infused with local ingredients. Try Smith’s savory green chile bressane or a fruit pocket – a flaky hand pie stuffed with raspberry and prickly pear jam and topped with vanilla frosting.

Sweet Magnolia is first and foremost, a barbecue spot. But don’t skip the hot dogs. Tirion Boan

Sweet Magnolia Smokehouse

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4929 E. Chandler Blvd., #405

Tucked into a little strip mall spot in Ahwatukee, Sweet Magnolia Smokehouse serves some standout barbecue. The menu focuses on Mississippi-style meats and sides. Don’t miss the pork hot links, peppery macaroni and cheese or tender collard greens. The counter-service restaurant also serves sandwiches and barbecue-loaded mac and cheese bowls.

Warren’s Supper Club

1040 N. 54th St., Chandler

Another of the White family’s Valley concepts opened in Chandler last year. And this spot takes their casual dining destinations up a notch. Warren’s Supper Club is designed after the elegant dinner spots popular in the 1930s and ’40s. There’s a stage where jazz and R&B musicians play live music nightly. The menu begins with shareable appetizers, including Shrimp a la Plancha and oysters served charbroiled or Rockefeller-style. A raw bar and entrees of salmon, lobster or crab legs round out the mains, alongside smoked chicken, sticky ribs, lamb chops and cuts of steak.

Word of Mouth Jackie Mercandetti Photo

Word of Mouth Grill

7660 S. McClintock Drive, Tempe

In 2020, we took an extended tour of the Valley’s grilling, smoking, and saucing world in “Cafe Review: Journeying Through Phoenix’s Thriving Black Barbecue Scene.” During it, we met Demetrious Makel and his wife, Jacque Gomez-Makel of Word of Mouth Grill in Tempe. The Makels are big on seasoning but make sure there is plenty of flavor in the meat as well. We recommended his nine different house-made sauces and the “uncommonly juicy” rib tips.

Know of another restaurant that belongs on this list? Let us know!