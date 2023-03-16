Strawberries on Chicken Wings? This Valley Food Truck Sets the Bar on Unique Flavors

Acoy, who was raised in New York, started Ace of Wingz almost by accident after he posted a photo of a plate of chicken wings on social media which garnered lots of attention.
He then started to do home deliveries and went from selling a few dozen wings to hundreds of orders. But in a city where chicken restaurants seem to be popping up on every corner, Acoy's truck is unique among its competitors. Painted matte black, the recognizable food truck features a logo with playing cards, graffiti lettering, and wings representing the 'A' and 'W.'
Keep an eye out for the truck around the West Valley. Acoy typically parks in a lot just north of downtown Glendale on Grand Avenue.
“I invite other food truck vendors to join my lot to sell their products on Fridays," he says. "We have trucks that sell tacos, ices, soul food, and variations of desserts. It’s important to show unity among business owners. It’s like a family affair. There’s enough love to share with all."
His unusual flavors also attract an audience. "I’m always thinking about the next new flavor of wings, and ways to give my customers new options," Acoy says.
The Ace of Wingz menu includes options one would never imagine putting on a chicken wing. For example, Pizza Wings are topped with tomato sauce, parmesan, pepperoni, mozzarella, red pepper flakes, and parsley.
The Lemon Lime Buffalo Elote Wings are served with wedges of lemon and lime, sprinkled with Tajin, and cotija cheese, and slathered in savory buffalo sauce. And the crowd favorite Strawberry Hot Wings are a sweet, spicy, fruity, bright red creation, garnished with none other than fresh strawberries.
“I think what makes me stand out is my passion for my business, and pleasing my customers with our innovative gourmet-style wings. I truly enjoy making people happy," Acoy says.
Besides wings, Ace of Wingz also offers sides such as Honey Hot Spade Fries which are crispy crinkle-cut seasoned fries, sprinkled with parmesan and mozzarella for a stretchy cheese pull, and served with creamy house ranch. Honey-spiked hot sauce and a garnish of honey garlic seasoning give the dish a sweet and spicy bite.
The most popular side is a simplified order of Spade Fries, which have grated parmesan, melted mozzarella, and a drizzle of house ranch.
Acoy's menu evolves as he's always experimenting with flavor combinations. If a creation is deemed good enough, it might be added to the menu as a permanent item.
“I’m always brainstorming to try to figure out what flavors would work together, and which combinations would give a flavorful, epic experience. Experimenting with fruit flavors, sweets, citrus, herbs, and even cheeses has made some of the best flavors for my wings. I also listen to the wants and desires of my customers and what flavors they like,” Acoy says.
Thanks to social media including Instagram and TikTok, Ace of Wingz grew in popularity and has viewers from all over the nation wanting to savor their wings. Acoy currently has plans for a storefront coming soon, and another food truck in the works.
“Behind every successful business is not only the product produced, and satisfied customers, but the team that makes it happen. I’m always thinking about making our community better,” Acoy says.
Ace of Wingz
6308 Grand Avenue Lot 1, Glendale
www.aceofwingz.com
480-803-5935