Strawberries on Chicken Wings? This Valley Food Truck Sets the Bar on Unique Flavors

click to enlarge Abion Acoy and his fiancée Jen pose in front of the Ace of Wingz food truck. Lisa Douglas

“I invite other food truck vendors to join my lot to sell their products on Fridays," he says. "We have trucks that sell tacos, ices, soul food, and variations of desserts. It’s important to show unity among business owners. It’s like a family affair. There’s enough love to share with all."



click to enlarge Besides the crazy flavors, Ace of Wingz also offers the classics such as hot, bbq, lemon pepper, garlic parmesan, and more. Lisa Douglas

“I think what makes me stand out is my passion for my business, and pleasing my customers with our innovative gourmet-style wings. I truly enjoy making people happy," Acoy says.

Ace of Wingz

6308 Grand Avenue Lot 1, Glendale

www.aceofwingz.com

480-803-5935