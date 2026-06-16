Celebrate Juneteenth at these Valley food and drinks events

Audio By Carbonatix
Juneteenth is on Friday, and throughout the Valley, many events and celebrations are set to take place. Music, arts and cultural events will take over Valley museums, galleries and venues. And some local bars and restaurants are putting their own flavorful spin on the festivities.
If food and drinks are your focus, head to these local events centered around sharing a meal this weekend. Here are five Phoenix Juneteenth events not to miss.
Little Rituals
132 S. Central Ave., Fourth Floor
Named the best hotel bar in the country, Little Rituals is hosting its annual Juneteenth Jubilee ahead of the holiday on Thursday night. Described as “a celebration of freedom, culture and the joy of the table,” the event will feature three local chefs. Patty Titcombe is the chef and owner of the local food truck, Lasgidi Cafe. She’ll cook alongside Stephen Jones, known for The Larder & The Delta, and Devan Cunningham, formerly of CC’s on Central and currently cooking at Highball, consulting, and hosting pop-ups around town. Together, the chefs will create a multi-course meal for diners to enjoy while sipping four different Hennessy cocktails crafted by Little Rituals mixologist Kirsten Rogge. Some of the menu items include pickled shrimp with fried soda crackers, Nigerian jollof, Hennessy peach barbecue smoked ribs and banana pudding. Tickets are $149 per person and can be reserved online.
SugarJam The Southern Kitchen
15111 Hayden Road, #170, Scottsdale
Our favorite north Scottsdale brunch destination, SugarJam The Southern Kitchen, is celebrating the Juneteenth holiday with a special cocktail creation. On Friday, the restaurant will offer its expanded weekend food menu along with the festive tipple of Hennessy shaken with pomegranate juice and fresh citrus. Pair the fruit-forward sip with chef Dana Dumas’ braised oxtails, Rasta Pasta with jerk chicken and shrimp or the Fisherman Warf Platter, complete with fried lobster, catfish, shrimp, salmon croquettes and crab balls. DJ Freshmaker will also be spinning throughout the celebration. For Juneteenth brunch, walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are recommended.
ATL Wings
Multiple locations
ATL Wings, short for All The Love, is honoring the holiday with a freebie. On Friday, customers can score a free chicken sandwich when they order a drink through the restaurant’s app. ATL Wings has locations around the Valley, including in downtown Phoenix on Roosevelt Row, on Main Street in Mesa, Warner Road in Tempe and Goldwater Boulevard in Scottsdale. The chain is known for its traditional and boneless wings and wide variety of sauces. The chicken sandwiches can also be tossed in the customer’s choice of sauce, with options including Cajun Hot, Lucky’s Sweet Red and Mango Habanero BBQ.
Butler’s Easy Bar & Lounge
8375 N. Seventh St.
The modern yet cozy lounge and cocktail bar Butler’s Easy will celebrate Juneteenth with a Spades tournament and soul food on Friday night. The tournament will kick off at 8 p.m., and players should arrive at least 30 minutes prior, to sign up. Food will be served by the local food truck, King’s Plate, from 8:30 onwards. King’s Plate serves a rotating menu with frequent items including fried catfish, wings, beef links, collard greens, mac and cheese, candied yams and cornbread. A special red-themed drinks menu will be available, featuring Black-owned brands and a portion of the event’s sales will go to the Arizona Center for African American Resources.
Low Country at Sauvage
149 W. McDowell Road
Phoenix wine bar Sauvage frequently hosts pop-up dinners with Valley chefs. On Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m., the bar and bottle shop will be home to Low Country, a special edition of chef Devan Cunningham’s monthly Wining Walrus pop-up concept. On Saturday night, attendees can gather to enjoy a Southern coastal menu with plenty of fresh seafood and chilled wine, paired with music from DJ MyGodComplex. Walk-ins are welcome, or attendees can message Sauvage on Instagram to save their spot.