The 6 most exciting new restaurants now open in Phoenix

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This list includes six new dining destinations in the Valley. But several of these new spots include restaurants and bars hidden within other concepts, bringing our grand total of exciting new eateries to 14.
At a huge new grocery store in Chandler, seven different restaurant counters are cranking out tasty Filipino eats in a giant food hall. In Mesa, one company has opened three new spots, including a hidden speakeasy.
Here are the most exciting new Valley restaurants that opened in late June and July to put on your list.
Crust Simply Italian
233 E. Main St., Mesa
At the end of June, a trio of new food and drinks destinations opened in downtown Mesa. Crust Simply Italian opened its latest pizzeria and East Coast-style Italian eatery, accompanied by Bombolino, a gelato and coffee shop, and The Nightingale, a speakeasy-style cocktail bar hidden within the restaurant. The new Crust adds to the growing restaurant chain, which has locations in Scottsdale, Chandler, Gilbert and Peoria, multiple of which have bird-themed cocktail bars of their own.
Bojangles
785 S. Val Vista Drive, Gilbert
Bojangles fans can finally get their crispy fried chicken, biscuits and sweet tea in Arizona. The popular North Carolina fast food joint opened its first store in the state in July, located at Val Vista Drive and Melrose Street in Gilbert. The store has been a long time coming, as the Arizona expansion was first announced in March 2024. A second Valley location is scheduled to open its doors later this year in Avondale.
Seafood City
3177 W. Chandler Blvd., Suite 4A, Chandler
The first Arizona location of the Filipino grocery chain, Seafood City, has officially opened. On July 30, the massive store opened its doors for customers to explore the aisles of Asian grocery items, fish tanks filled with lobsters, crabs and shellfish and its nearly 11,000-square-foot food hall. The store is the chain’s largest, and is home to the chain’s largest food hall as well. There, seven different restaurant counters serve savory Filipino barbecue, sweet ube ice cream, bubbling hot pots and colorful cakes and drinks. Shopping at Seafood City isn’t your average trip to the grocery store. This spot is a destination for food fans, now open at Chandler Fashion Center mall.
Sahara Coffee
610 E. Bell Road, #106
On the northwest corner of Bell Road and Seventh Street in North Phoenix, a new Palestinian coffee shop started brewing in July. Sahara Coffee serves Turkish-style coffee, made in copper pots slowly moved through hot sand. The creative cafe also serves matcha and layered iced drinks made with decadent ingredients including tiramisu cold foam, maple whip and cardamom syrup. The modern yet cozy cafe is decorated with rich red rugs and a neutral, desert-inspired mural. Customers can grab a seat at one of the community seating areas and snack on flatbread topped with za’atar, baklava or cheese-filled pastries.
Roman God of Fire
52 E. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe
Glistening statues tower over tables at this new Tempe destination. Roman God of Fire soft opened on Friday, and will celebrate its grand opening on Aug. 7. The restaurant was brought to life by Pretty Decent Concepts, the company behind other immersive Valley dining and drinking destinations, including Filthy Animal, Wren & Wolf and Carry On. At the new Rome-inspired eatery, they partnered with celebrity chef Scott Conant to craft a menu cooked over live fire. Expect frito misto, housemade pasta, grilled meats, pizzas and flatbreads to pair with spritzes, negronis or an old fashioned with Chianti syrup.
The Sleepy Whale
100 E. Camelback Road, #160
The second Valley location of Chandler beer bar The Sleepy Whale is now pouring pints. The new bar opened on Friday at Uptown Plaza, replacing Dynamite Beer Co. and, before that, Huss Brewing Co. The taproom features hard-to-find craft brews and a food menu with a mix of barbecue and bar staples. Following its opening weekend, the bar also plans to host live music at the historic plaza on Central Avenue and Camelback Road.