The 6 most exciting new restaurants now open in Phoenix

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This list includes six new dining destinations in the Valley. But several of these new spots include restaurants and bars hidden within other concepts, bringing our grand total of exciting new eateries to 14.

At a huge new grocery store in Chandler, seven different restaurant counters are cranking out tasty Filipino eats in a giant food hall. In Mesa, one company has opened three new spots, including a hidden speakeasy.

Here are the most exciting new Valley restaurants that opened in late June and July to put on your list.

Crust Simply Italian 233 E. Main St., Mesa

At the end of June, a trio of new food and drinks destinations opened in downtown Mesa. Crust Simply Italian opened its latest pizzeria and East Coast-style Italian eatery, accompanied by Bombolino, a gelato and coffee shop, and The Nightingale, a speakeasy-style cocktail bar hidden within the restaurant. The new Crust adds to the growing restaurant chain, which has locations in Scottsdale, Chandler, Gilbert and Peoria, multiple of which have bird-themed cocktail bars of their own.

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Arizona’s first Bojangles is in Gilbert, at Val Vista Drive and Melrose Street. Provided by Bojangles

Bojangles 785 S. Val Vista Drive, Gilbert

Bojangles fans can finally get their crispy fried chicken, biscuits and sweet tea in Arizona. The popular North Carolina fast food joint opened its first store in the state in July, located at Val Vista Drive and Melrose Street in Gilbert. The store has been a long time coming, as the Arizona expansion was first announced in March 2024. A second Valley location is scheduled to open its doors later this year in Avondale.

Grill City, one of the restaurants inside Seafood City, serves rice, pancit, adobo and multiple types of skewers. Tirion Boan

Seafood City 3177 W. Chandler Blvd., Suite 4A, Chandler

The first Arizona location of the Filipino grocery chain, Seafood City, has officially opened. On July 30, the massive store opened its doors for customers to explore the aisles of Asian grocery items, fish tanks filled with lobsters, crabs and shellfish and its nearly 11,000-square-foot food hall. The store is the chain’s largest, and is home to the chain’s largest food hall as well. There, seven different restaurant counters serve savory Filipino barbecue, sweet ube ice cream, bubbling hot pots and colorful cakes and drinks. Shopping at Seafood City isn’t your average trip to the grocery store. This spot is a destination for food fans, now open at Chandler Fashion Center mall.

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Sahara Coffee 610 E. Bell Road, #106

On the northwest corner of Bell Road and Seventh Street in North Phoenix, a new Palestinian coffee shop started brewing in July. Sahara Coffee serves Turkish-style coffee, made in copper pots slowly moved through hot sand. The creative cafe also serves matcha and layered iced drinks made with decadent ingredients including tiramisu cold foam, maple whip and cardamom syrup. The modern yet cozy cafe is decorated with rich red rugs and a neutral, desert-inspired mural. Customers can grab a seat at one of the community seating areas and snack on flatbread topped with za’atar, baklava or cheese-filled pastries.

A gallery of sculptures and busts cuts through the middle of the dining room at Roman God of Fire. Sara Crocker