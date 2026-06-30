Jingle on over to Organ Stop Pizza for Christmas in July

Get ready for trees, lights and holiday music. It’s time for Christmas in July at Organ Stop Pizza.

The unique Mesa restaurant is bringing back its annual summer holiday event to raise money for United Food Bank.

“Summer is the hardest time of the year for many individuals and families in Arizona. Kids are out of school, so parents can be pressured to provide more food. Temperatures are rising, raising electric bills and forcing families to make tough decisions like choosing between paying bills and paying for food,” a news release about the event explained.

Customers who bring in three non-perishable food items or make a $3 donation will receive 10% off their food bill through July 31.

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The food bank’s most needed items are peanut butter, canned meat, canned fruit and vegetables, whole grain cereal, soup, stews, chili, beans, canned or dried milk, rice and pasta. Donors should avoid anything in glass jars, baby food or anything opened.

Brett Valliant plays a mixed set of Christmas tunes and song requests at Organ Stop Pizza. Tirion Boan

Organ Stop Pizza has been serving the Valley for 54 years and is one of only two remaining pizza and pipes restaurants in the country. Seating on two levels surrounds a giant center stage where talented musicians play the Mighty Wurlitzer Pipe Organ.

The organ’s pedals and levers are connected to drums, keyboards and whistles all around the room, allowing the organist to literally play the whole building.

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The skilled musicians take song requests and can play anything from modern pop songs to movie soundtracks. Throughout July, expect to hear holiday tunes spread throughout the evening. Every hour, on the hour, a new show begins and runs for about 45 minutes.

After munching on pizza, order dessert and settle in for the next show at Organ Stop Pizza. Tirion Boan

In July, find a seat underneath the disco ball and among the garland-wrapped banisters to pair your pizza and ice cream with a good deed.

“When you drop off donations for this food drive in July, you will be able to step out of the triple-digit temps into the spirit of the holidays,” Organ Stop manager Linda Guthrie said in a news release. “Our staff always look forward to this special month where we deck the Mighty Wurlitzer and walls with a Christmas feel.”

Dig out a Santa hat, round up the kids and cool off with a Christmas celebration in July.

Christmas in July at Organ Stop Pizza

Daily, July 1-31

1149 E. Southern Ave. Mesa