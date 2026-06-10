Battle of the Bruschetta returns to Postino

Postino's battle of the bruschetta returns for its fourth year.

Postino is known for bruschetta boards. The mix-and-match platters allow customers to create their own shareable snack, perfect for pairing with a glass of wine.

And while the homegrown chain keeps a core selection of flavors on its menu, once a year, they shake things up. The fourth annual Battle of the Bruschetta returns on June 15.

Chefs from across the company create new flavor combinations, which are then narrowed down to a handful of options. Then, the bruschetta battle relies on customers to taste, vote and decide the winner. The winning flavor is then added to the fall menu.

Last year, the company expanded the number of contestants from four to six, and this year, we’re getting an additional championship showdown.

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The 2026 battle begins on Monday, with the first two flavors available through the end of the month. Starting in July, the second two become available, with the final two put on the menu on July 15. Then, from Aug. 1 through 15, the two flavors that receive the most votes will go head-to-head in a championship round. The final winner will be announced on Aug. 17.

Here are this year’s contenders:

Cherry Mostarda vs. PB, Bacon and Banana From June 15 to 30, the competition gets off to a sweet start with one bruschetta topped with ricotta, cherry mostarda and mint going up against an Elvis-inspired toast stacked with peanut butter, bacon and banana.

Roast Beef and Horseradish vs. Muffuletta From July 1 through 15, customers can try some super savory options. The roast beef and horseradish flavor is topped with pickled red onions, and the Muffuletta toast will be topped with white cheddar cheese, mortadella and olive tapenade.

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