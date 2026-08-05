Salad and Go announces bankruptcy, closure of all drive-thrus

Salad and Go will close all 70 of its drive-thrus in Arizona and Nevada.

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Salad and Go, the homegrown healthy drive-thru chain, announced Tuesday evening that it has filed for bankruptcy and will close all locations after serving guests on Wednesday.

The company, which got its start in Gilbert in 2013, has 70 drive-thrus in Arizona and Nevada.

“This is a painful day for everyone who built, worked for and loved Salad and Go,” Mike Tattersfield, Salad and Go’s CEO, said in a statement. “Our mission was brought to life every day by an extraordinary team and embraced by guests who made us part of their routines. We are proud of what we built together and grateful to every team member, guest and partner who believed in it.”

Though Salad and Go has not been implicated in the cyclospora outbreak that spread across the U.S. this summer, the company cited it as a challenge the business faced, in addition to pressure on consumer demand, growth challenges and rising costs.

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The drive-thru chain that served fast, healthy wraps and salads expanded rapidly over the years, including to Texas and Oklahoma. In September 2025, Salad and Go closed more than 40 restaurants. By January, the chain announced it would close the remaining stores in Oklahoma and Texas.

Tomorrow, the final Salad and Go locations will close. Salad and Go filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Texas. That process will allow “the company to realize the value of its assets and to meet its obligations in an orderly manner,” the announcement said.

Salad and Go Founders react

Tony and Roushan Christofellis, the founders of Salad and Go, called it a “bittersweet day” in a post to the social media accounts of Angie’s, the fast, drive-thru chain they founded in 2021, starting with Angie’s Lobster.

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“Thirteen years ago, we started Salad and Go with a simple belief that great-tasting, good-for-you food should be affordable for everyone. We dreamed that anywhere there was a McDonald’s, there would also be a better and healthier alternative that people could afford,” the post said. “Although we exited in 2021, watching the company announce the closing of its remaining locations is heartbreaking. We’re grateful for every team member, customer, supplier and community that believed in our crazy mission.”

Although the news about Salad and Go is widely circulating online, the company had not posted any updates on its website or to followers on social media on Tuesday night. That didn’t stop fans from weighing in on other posts.

“Salad and stay please,” one follower commented.

Another called out the obvious alternative: “RIP SALAD AND GO LONG LIVE ANGIES.”

The Angie’s team invited distraught Salad and Go fans to pull into their drive-thrus.

“Together, we can build something even bigger than before. The mission was never just about salads. It was always bigger than that,” the post said. “It has always been about making great food affordable for everyone.”