These 8 Phoenix restaurants and bars are now closed

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In July, the Phoenix food scene lost a mix of restaurants new and old. A short-lived quesadilla spot closed its doors near downtown. A Tempe staple served its last lattes after 24 years. And an Old Town spot known for its huge patio turned off the twinkle lights after three decades.
Two spots closed in order to move, so Valley diners will still be able to score their favorites at the new locations. Others said goodbye for good.
These eight metro Phoenix restaurants, bars, coffee shops and bakeries are now closed.
BirdTalk Chicken & Hibachi
The Taiwanese-style fried chicken spot BirdTalk served its final customers in early July. The Tempe restaurant was located on University Drive and was known for its fried chicken sandwiches, tater tots and loaded fries, topped with chicken, cheese and plenty of sauces.
Desert Hills Coffee
In April 2025, Nu Cafe opened on Ray Road in Chandler. The coffee shop doubled as a community space and hosted networking events and DJ sets. In January this year, the owners made some upgrades and changed the name to Desert Hills Coffee. But on July 10, the cafe posted an announcement letting its fans and customers know that it has closed.
Rebel Wine Lounge
Rebel Wine Lounge has poured its last glasses in Mesa. The chic wine bar opened in 2024 and served wine, charcuterie and shareable snacks on the corner of Main Street and McDonald. After two years, the wine bar has exited downtown Mesa, with plans to relocate. Look for Rebel Wine Room to reopen at Gilbert’s upcoming development, The Gilmore, in 2027.
Dilla Libre Tres
Dilla Libre Uno and Dos remain open, but the local chain’s third restaurant has closed. The colorful restaurant was located on McDowell Road, just east of Seventh Avenue, and served a menu divided into two halves. Customers could order the creative quesadillas with tons of gooey cheese, or pick from an entirely vegan selection that was equally creative and delicious. In addition to the quesadillas, the restaurant also served popular cauliflower wings, tacos, burritos and margaritas.
Outcast Doughnuts
Located in downtown Mesa, Outcast Doughnuts served a unique selection of treats for three years. Customers could walk into the bright shop and pick out a layered croissant-style doughnut loaded with Nutella and bananas and then grab a beer at the bar. But now, the Mesa eatery has closed, and the company is shifting its strategy. Outcast Doughnuts has reopened in Scottsdale as a drive-thru, where customers can quickly pick up doughnuts and coffees to-go.
Gold Bar Espresso
Gold Bar Espresso served the Tempe community for 24 years. On July 26, the cafe said goodbye. Located at the corner of McClintock Drive and Southern Avenue, the community staple hosted live jazz, card and game nights and was a cozy spot to grab a latte or a specialty mocha. Light filtered through stained glass windows, flooding the small shop with color. But now, after over two decades, the shop has gone dark.
Campo
After five years of serving Italian tavern fare, Campo has said goodbye to Scottsdale. The restaurant was led for most of its tenure by James Beard Award-winning chef Alex Stratta, until he left to open Belmont Kitchen & Cocktails. The restaurant remained open for about another year, but its parent company, Genuine Concepts, has now closed it down. Campo was located in McCormick Ranch at the northwest corner of Hayden Road and Via de Ventura.
Old Town Tortilla Factory
A staple in Scottsdale for three decades has closed its doors. Old Town Tortilla Factory was located on the northeast corner of 69th and Main streets and was housed in a 75-year-old historic adobe home. It was known for its huge, twinkle-light-strung patio filled with century-old pecan trees and 120 different varieties of tequila. The restaurant served Southwestern and Mexican food with a fusion twist, including creative pastas, achiote ribs and shrimp diablo. The restaurant has been on a summer break since the end of June, but just days before it was slated to reopen, the owners posted news of the permanent closure to social media. “It is with much gratitude that we say goodbye to our restaurant that has been a gathering place for celebrations, special occasions, family dinners, date nights, and countless memories,” the post says.