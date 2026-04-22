Despite online buzz, Scottsdale’s new caffeine-free cafe falls flat

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It’s hard to find the A-OK Cafe at Scottsdale Fashion Square. The outside of the store features a striking lack of advertising or signage.

Once customers make it inside, signs request they not bring their laptops into the chic dining area, immediately making it feel different from the workspace vibe found at other local coffee shops.

There is a neon dachshund sign and a subtle A-OK Cafe logo framing a tucked-away barista station. The pastries shine behind a tall glass case.

The A-OK Cafe opened inside the mall’s new Aritzia store in December 2025, and is a rarity. Only a handful of U.S. Aritzia stores have cafes and the reason many know to seek it out is thanks to social media. Despite its lack of signage, on a Tuesday in March, the cafe swarms with activity.

There’s no signage outside the store to give away that there’s a cafe inside.

The sips, including the Ube and Kinako drink, are cute and colorful, but overly sweet.

A-OK Cafe serves pastries from the acclaimed Valley bakery J.L. Patisserie.

What to order at A-OK Cafe

A varied drink menu offers a rainbow of photo-ready, colorful beverages. But don’t expect coffee.

Most locations of the cafe offer coffee drinks. But in Scottsdale, A-OK Cafe’s drinks are caffeine-free because of an exclusivity contract Fashion Square has with the Capital One Cafe, which is on the same floor as Aritzia.

Related New designer coffee shop lands in Glendale this week

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Even without the appeal of the caffeine-heavy lattes, espresso and cold brew people would expect from a cafe, Aritizia stays creative with its drink offerings. Parts of the drink menu read like a mocktail menu at a restaurant with ingredients like elderflower, mandarin and cranberry in their spritzes.

There are $13 Exclusive Smoothies and a health-centered menu, including turmeric ginger Wellness Shots from the local Kaleidoscope Juice Bar.

The barista behind the counter welcomed us by saying, “There is no caffeine, but it’s all good vibes,” and recommending the Ube and Kinako drink.

Kinako is roasted soybean flour from Japan, which in this drink, is paired with the vanilla-like flavor of bright purple ube. As fans of ube and the idea of drinking what sounded like a bubble-free bubble tea, we were excited.

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When it arrived on the end of the bar, the drink was beautiful to look at. Unfortunately, one sip proved it to be disarmingly sweet, even saccharine. The texture was similar to cereal milk with a thick, almost marshmallow-like feel. Perhaps we should lean towards a lemonade or smoothie for our next visit.

For food, A-OK Cafe has partnered with local bakery J.L. Patisserie on offerings that “sell out constantly,” the barista told us. On our visit, the Bi-Color Croissant was labeled as an A-OK exclusive, which piqued our curiosity.

The bright red innards were a bit unsettling, but the croissant itself was standard. It was flaky and buttery, without a paste or filling, just the color blast.

A-OK Cafe’s soft serve flavors rotate. Our favorite bite was a vanilla-and-tangerine swirl. Melissa Pickering

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Our favorite thing we tried on our trip to the mall was A-OK’s soft serve. The toppings and flavors rotate, and the current flavors are vanilla, strawberry and tangerine. A vegan flavor is always among the offerings.

We tried a vanilla-and-tangerine swirl. The citrus was icy and tart, without tasting too sweet. The vanilla was creamy and light.

The soft serve rang up as free on our receipt, which surprised us. When we asked why, the barista explained that the cafe uses a “token system,” rewarding customers with freebies when they spend a certain amount, earn rewards or “just get lucky with it.” The soft serve is typically priced at $4 and comes in one size.

The cafe concept is undeniably interesting. The undisclosed cafe tucked into a popular retail store has something of a speakeasy feel. To add to the allure, it collaborates with two local businesses to create a highly curated menu. The fact that Scottsdale’s cafe is one of only seven U.S. locations adds an air of exclusivity, appealing to locals and tourists alike.

Unfortunately, our experience at A-OK Cafe fell flat. The coffee alternatives might not be enough to give it staying power with Fashion Square’s caffeine-hungry masses. And the sugary drinks and uninspired pastry offerings left us feeling like the hidden gem was more hidden than a gem.

A-OK Cafe

Aritzia, Scottsdale Fashion Square

7014 E. Camelback Road, #1023, Scottsdale