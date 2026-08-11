Shops & Markets

Sprouts is on a roll. Another new store coming to the Valley

The Phoenix-based grocer's upcoming store will anchor a huge new shopping center.
By Tirion BoanAugust 11, 2026
Spouts will anchor a new development in Goodyear.

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Roughly two weeks after it opened two new Valley stores, Sprouts has announced another upcoming location. The Phoenix-based grocery store chain will soon sell organic produce and all-natural ingredients in Goodyear.

On July 24, the company opened its latest stores in Buckeye and at its massive new company headquarters in north Phoenix. Soon, West Valley shoppers will have another option.

The new location will anchor an upcoming shopping center on Estrella Parkway. It will occupy roughly 23,000 square feet of the total planned 51,000- to 55,000-square-foot site. The first phase of the new development will include Sprouts and other retail space, and a second phase will bring additional retail plus restaurant space.

“We’re excited to welcome Sprouts Farmers Market to the Estrella community,” Goodyear Mayor Joe Pizzillo said in a news release. “Sprouts is more than a new grocery store, this will help attract more restaurants and neighborhood services that will expand shopping options for residents. Partnerships like this help ensure Goodyear continues to grow in a way that meets the needs of our community while creating new opportunities for investment and jobs.”

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The new shopping center will feature a “maritime design,” according to the release, inspired by the nearby Yacht Club of Estrella and Starpointe Residents’ Club. Vertical steel accents are designed to look like sail masts.

Sprouts opened a new store at its High Street company headquarters on July 24.

Tirion Boan

Common Bond Development Group is behind the project and has brought many other Valley developments to life, including the Park at 83 in Peoria and the upcoming EastMarket at Eastmark, which is also anchored by a Sprouts store.

Sprouts opened its first location in Chandler in 2002. Since then, the company has expanded to 25 states and nearly 500 locations. The grocery chain specializes in local and regional produce as well as products free from artificial colors or ingredients.

The store does not currently have a projected opening date, but the new Estrella development is slated to break ground in the first quarter of 2027.

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Tirion Boan is the Food Editor of Phoenix New Times, where she has worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations, and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists such as Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for such publications as The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.

tirion.boan@newtimes.com

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