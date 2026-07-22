Sprouts to open new Valley store at massive company headquarters

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The health-focused grocery store chain Sprouts is gearing up to open a new store in the North Valley. Sprouts’ sparkling new CityNorth store, complete with double-height ceilings and massive windows overlooking a grove of palm trees outside, will welcome its first customers on Friday.

The new store is located off 56th Street just north of the Loop 101 and is part of the company’s new headquarters complex, which is still under construction. Once finished, the complex will include a four-story office building for Sprouts’ corporate employees, the new store, other retail and restaurant space and a multi-story parking garage.

“Opening our new flagship store in Phoenix is a proud milestone for Sprouts and a meaningful investment in our home state of Arizona. This location brings our health-forward experience to life in a new way while helping more customers live and eat better every day,” said Dave McGlinchey, chief development officer of Sprouts. “We’re especially excited to anchor this development alongside our new headquarters, reinforcing our long-term commitment to the Phoenix community and our continued growth across Arizona.”

There will be a ribbon-cutting at 6:45 a.m. on Friday, and the doors will officially slide open at 7 a.m. That day, the first 400 customers will receive a free rose from Falcon Farms Flora, Sprouts’ floral partner, and the first 200 shoppers will receive a free reusable tote bag. Arizona State University mascot Sparky will be on hand for photos, Press Coffee will serve drinks from a pop-up cart and a DJ will keep up the energy. On Saturday, another 200 shoppers will also get a tote bag. Throughout the grand opening weekend, customers who sign up for a Sprouts Rewards account can get 20% off their bill.

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The new Sprouts store has an open layout and huge windows looking over the palm trees outside. Tirion Boan

Sprouts got its start in 2002, when the company opened its first store in Chandler. It was founded by the Boney family, which had a history as grocers in San Diego. Over the years, it expanded and acquired Henry’s Holdings, which ran 35 Henry’s Farmers Markets and eight Sun Harvest Market stores, plus Sunflower Farms Market, which had 37 locations.

The company now has stores in 25 states, but remains based in Arizona. Its corporate team has operated from offices above the shops at High Street, but the growing team needed more space. Its new headquarters campus at CityNorth will encompass 180,000 square feet over seven acres. The project is being brought to life by Wespac Construction, Inc.

“This project represents a major investment in the future of north Phoenix,” Kirk Jonovich, Principal and Vice President of Wespac said in a statement. “We’re proud to partner with Sprouts and our talented project team to build a headquarters that not only supports Sprouts’ continued growth, but also brings high-quality jobs, community-focused retail, and thoughtful design to one of the Valley’s fastest-growing corridors.”

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The CityNorth campus houses Sprouts’ new company headquarters, located right next to the new store. Tirion Boan

The new store will become Sprouts’ flagship location and will also function somewhat as a test kitchen, where the company will try out new store layouts and options. The store also features Sprouts’ staples, including a dairy case with every type of milk imaginable and a bulk area, where customers can weigh out exactly how many coffee beans, nuts, spices, or gummy candies they want.

Along with a fresh sushi counter and sandwich bar, many Valley Sprouts stores have a Press Coffee counter inside. At the new campus, a Press Coffee will join the mix from the office building next door. The cafe is scheduled to open in August.

“Sprouts has been a valued partner over the past several years, and we’re excited to bring our high-quality coffee to its new headquarters,” Steve Kraus, co-owner and founder of PRESS Coffee, said in a statement. “This next chapter reflects our shared commitment to quality ingredients, great service and creating a welcoming experience for the community.”

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The new 700-square-foot coffee shop will be situated near the entrance to the headquarters building, directly next to the new grocery store. The counter-service spot will seat 18 customers and will be open to employees and the public. In addition to its coffee menu, the cafe will also serve breakfast sandwiches, burritos, empanadas, pastries and other bites.

“Including PRESS in our new headquarters expansion was a natural fit,” said Dave McGlinchey, chief development officer of Sprouts. “PRESS has been a strong, proven partner, and its high-quality coffees support health and wellness, aligning with our mission to offer better-for-you products to our customers and now to our team at our new office.”

Friday will be a big day for the company. Along with the new CityNorth store, another Sprouts location will debut on Roosevelt Street and Verrado Way in Buckeye as the chain works toward operating 500 stores nationwide.