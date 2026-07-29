Where to sip and scoop soft serve margaritas in Phoenix

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Frozen margaritas are a summertime staple. But something magical happens when tequila and fruit meet a soft serve machine. What’s more fun than sipping a frosty marg? Scooping one up with a spoon.

The viral treat struck social media this spring and while swirls of green and pink took over our Instagram feeds, there weren’t any bars in Phoenix serving the photogenic treat. But over time, bars ordered and installed soft serve machines and got ready to take their frozen margs to the next level. Now, those sweet, tropical swirls are flowing.

Here’s where to snag the viral treat in the Valley.

Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. 201 E. Roosevelt St.

The Roosevelt Row location of Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. is swirling multiple soft serve margarita options for those who’d rather scoop their booze than sip craft beer. Pick an all-pink strawberry swirl, a soft green lime treat or a striking blend of both. The margaritas are served in coupe glasses and topped with a vibrant purple orchid. Add a little kick to the experience with a spicy Tajin rim. The margaritas offer a colorful option at this downtown brewpub, and are perfect for sharing at one of the long community tables inside or cooling down on the large outdoor patio.

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Condesa’s strawberry soft serve margaritas are a creamy treat. Tirion Boan

Condesa 130 N. Central Ave.

At downtown Phoenix Mexican restaurant Condesa, the soft serve margaritas lean into the ice cream side of things. These bubble-gum-pink swirls are creamy and rich, with a blend of fresh strawberry and hibiscus. Add an optional Tajin rim and enjoy every scoop with the accompanying pink heart-shaped spoon. Grab a seat at the bar in this comfortable spot or make a reservation and scoop soft serve and chow down on tacos with friends.

Dodo Bird Kitchen and Cocktails 7901 E. Thomas Road, Scottsdale

South Scottsdale spot Dodo Bird serves some of the most vibrant soft serve margaritas in town. Pick bright orange mango, hot pink strawberry, or an electric mix of both. Black salt, a lime wedge and a purple orchid top this photo-ready treat. Enjoy these colorful sips over dinner at the restaurant, which brings a little Scottsdale glam to a neighborhood eatery, or stop by for brunch. On weekends, Dodo Bird also serves its soft serve as Dole whip mimosas, with a swirl of frozen Dole whip in a wine glass topped up with bubbles.

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Bad Jimmy’s tops a frozen margarita with a swirl of vanilla soft serve. Tirion Boan

Bad Jimmy’s Multiple locations

Bad Jimmy’s doesn’t technically serve a soft serve margarita. But it serves a frozen margarita topped with vanilla soft serve, and in our books, that counts. The treat starts with a super tart frozen marg, which can be enjoyed on its own. But for $2 extra, customers can opt to add a swirl of Bad Jimmy’s rich, creamy vanilla soft serve, a sprinkle of salt and fresh lime zest. It’s absolutely worth the upcharge. The creamy vanilla softens the tartness of the limey margarita, for a scoopable, sippable treat. As the drink melts, the layers and flavors blend together even more. This treat is perfect for enjoying on its own, or pairing with one of Bad Jimmy’s crispy smash burgers and a side of waffle fries.

Lylo’s Dole Whipped is a rum-based frozen sip. Lylo Swim Club | Kristin Teig